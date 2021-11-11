Season three of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ gives the show eternal life

Season three of “What We Do in the Shadows,” also known as the greatest television show ever created, has finally wrapped up and shows no signs of becoming stale anytime soon. What started as a hilariously dark first season has blossomed into an unexpectedly heartfelt, but still hilariously dark, third season. There is no show quite like “What We Do in the Shadows,” and after this season, there never will be.

If you say you have a favorite character in this show, you are lying. It is almost impossible to decide which character is the fan-favorite, and it feels as though the showrunners are aware. Guillermo de la Cruz, played by Harvey Guillén, solidifies himself as the heart and soul. It works so well because he is the only human character we are familiar with, and giving us someone like him to relate with works perfectly. His humiliating defeats are met with triumphant victories, and his character has grown so much since the show first started.

Nandor and Nadja, who are brought to undead life by Kayvan Novak and Natasia Demetriou, bring a new dynamic to the show this season. They find themselves sharing a position of power, and watching them hash it out like an old married couple is so simple, yet so entertaining. There is a real beauty to how all of these characters interact with each other throughout the show, and in this case, a majority of the comedy comes from Nandor and Nadja constantly arguing. Even though you sense a strong dose of hatred between these two, we have been with these characters long enough to know that they care for each other, making heartfelt moments in this show pull heartstrings unapologetically.

A majority of the heartfelt moments came from a peculiar pair: the friendship between Laszlo Cravensworth and Colin Robinson, which easily became my favorite part of the season. Matt Berry and Mark Proksch bring consistent tones to their roles. The only difference is they go on all sorts of side quests together, which crescendos into an ending my heart was not ready for.

This is a very horror-adjacent show, with gruesome moments to remind the audience we are very much dealing with vampires. One could only wish the world would be like this one if vampires were to exist because Jemaine Clement has done such a beautiful job creating this weird world. My favorite part of the entire show is how simple the concepts are for each and every problem our characters run into. They can take a concept as simple as a pet getting lost and turn it into the most entertaining 30 minutes of television you have ever seen. Whether our vampiric family goes on a trip to the casino or to the outdoors to play kickball, every second of screentime is perfect.

I don’t see this show slowing down anytime soon, and I truly hope it never does. We often talk about how shows hit their peak at certain points of their lifespan, but the truth is this show has been hitting its peak from the moment it started to the moment season three ended. The joy this show gives me is unmatched to the point where I am convinced it was made for me personally. Season three of “What We Do in the Shadows” may be the best one yet, and with season four already in the works, we can only hope the lifespan of the show is as eternal as the vampires it is about.

Jaden’s final rating: 5/5

Image source FX