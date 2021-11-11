North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Season three of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ gives the show eternal life

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Season three of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ gives the show eternal life

Season three of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ gives the show eternal life
November 11
16:00 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
November 11th, 2021

November 11th, 2021

Season three of “What We Do in the Shadows,” also known as the greatest television show ever created, has finally wrapped up and shows no signs of becoming stale anytime soon. What started as a hilariously dark first season has blossomed into an unexpectedly heartfelt, but still hilariously dark, third season. There is no show quite like “What We Do in the Shadows,” and after this season, there never will be.

If you say you have a favorite character in this show, you are lying. It is almost impossible to decide which character is the fan-favorite, and it feels as though the showrunners are aware. Guillermo de la Cruz, played by Harvey Guillén, solidifies himself as the heart and soul. It works so well because he is the only human character we are familiar with, and giving us someone like him to relate with works perfectly. His humiliating defeats are met with triumphant victories, and his character has grown so much since the show first started.

Nandor and Nadja, who are brought to undead life by Kayvan Novak and Natasia Demetriou, bring a new dynamic to the show this season. They find themselves sharing a position of power, and watching them hash it out like an old married couple is so simple, yet so entertaining. There is a real beauty to how all of these characters interact with each other throughout the show, and in this case, a majority of the comedy comes from Nandor and Nadja constantly arguing. Even though you sense a strong dose of hatred between these two, we have been with these characters long enough to know that they care for each other, making heartfelt moments in this show pull heartstrings unapologetically.

A majority of the heartfelt moments came from a peculiar pair: the friendship between Laszlo Cravensworth and Colin Robinson, which easily became my favorite part of the season. Matt Berry and Mark Proksch bring consistent tones to their roles. The only difference is they go on all sorts of side quests together, which crescendos into an ending my heart was not ready for.

This is a very horror-adjacent show, with gruesome moments to remind the audience we are very much dealing with vampires. One could only wish the world would be like this one if vampires were to exist because Jemaine Clement has done such a beautiful job creating this weird world. My favorite part of the entire show is how simple the concepts are for each and every problem our characters run into. They can take a concept as simple as a pet getting lost and turn it into the most entertaining 30 minutes of television you have ever seen. Whether our vampiric family goes on a trip to the casino or to the outdoors to play kickball, every second of screentime is perfect.

I don’t see this show slowing down anytime soon, and I truly hope it never does. We often talk about how shows hit their peak at certain points of their lifespan, but the truth is this show has been hitting its peak from the moment it started to the moment season three ended. The joy this show gives me is unmatched to the point where I am convinced it was made for me personally. Season three of “What We Do in the Shadows” may be the best one yet, and with season four already in the works, we can only hope the lifespan of the show is as eternal as the vampires it is about.

Jaden’s final rating: 5/5

Image source FX

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Jaden Oberkrom

Jaden Oberkrom

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

The Roundup

<script id="mcjs">!function(c,h,i,m,p){m=c.createElement(h),p=c.getElementsByTagName(h)[0],m.async=1,m.src=i,p.parentNode.insertBefore(m,p)}(document,"script","https://chimpstatic.com/mcjs-connected/js/users/de9596854f37498d65b58fa8f/42480106fd1ae582112be0c96.js");</script>

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@JohnAndersontx: I'm writing a story for the @ntdaily about the Denton City Council considering the decriminalization of small amounts of marijuana - If you have any thoughts or opinions on this please PM me!

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@tarpwill: Hey UNT students!I'm doing a story for the @ntdaily on the CARES Act and if the university will continue to reward grants to students next semester!I would love to hear your thoughts, if you've been selected or rejected for funds and if you'd like to see it continue. DM me!

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@moore_maddiee: Go read my newest movie review! : https://t.co/P4yqiblB0F

- 15 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@PaulWitwerNTD: North Texas Women's Basketball takes on Howard University at the Super Pit in Denton at 6:30 p.m.Follow this thread for more news and updates about the game! @ntdaily

- 21 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@tarpwill: Hey UNT students, new editions n of the @ntdaily on the stands! We got coverage on how the ongoing lawsuit over the federal vaccine mandate could affect campus, a local food truck and top-tier opinion pieces.Pick it up on the stands or look on the web! https://t.co/KL1hOR3N90

- 23 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram