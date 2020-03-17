Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Denton County

Denton County confirmed that a second patient tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, with the case being travel-related, in a press release.

The patient, who is in her 50s, had recently traveled and is currently being isolated at her residence in Prosper, Texas. In response, the Denton County Public Health epidemiologists are “identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed,” the press release stated.

“This morning’s newest disaster declaration and executive order provide recommendations to limit the

spread of disease,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said in the press release. “Even more so now, with a second positive case within Denton County, we stress the importance of heeding these recommendations.”

This comes after a man in his 30s presumptively tested positive for coronavirus. He is currently being held in home isolation within his temporary residence in Double Oaks, according to a North Texas Daily article. Denton County confirmed the case of COVID-19 was travel-related as well.

The DCPH has recommended in both COVID-19 cases individuals contact health providers if they have traveled to an area at risk or come into contact with anyone confirmed with the coronavirus, according to both press releases regarding the Denton coronavirus cases.

“Denton County Public Health continues to work tirelessly with local providers to track, monitor, and respond to this pandemic,” Director of Public Health Dr. Matt Richardson said in a press release. “We want to remind all community members of their ability to protect themselves and their family by utilizing recommendations that reduce the spread of infection.”

Preventative actions listed by the DCPH in the press release included:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care.

Continuing to monitor coronavirus within Denton, the DCPH will post updates on their website and social media. Updates from the Daily can be found on Twitter and on our website.

Featured Image: Denton County Courthouse sits at the center of the square on Jan. 19, 2019. Image by Ricardo Vazquez Garcia