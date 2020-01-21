Self care is important as ever in the new decade

College students can sometimes feel like the stress of the world is on their shoulders, and as a result, allow their health to decline.

Some students are also involved in an organization or two, working a part-time job or even a full-time job along with their usual load of classes. Either way, every student experiences their own unique struggles, but everybody’s struggle is completely valid.

This is a delicate point in life where students are trying to figure out who they are and manage a social life alongside their immense workload.

With the start of the new semester and new decade, stressful days are bound to come, but in 2020, I want to encourage self care more than ever.

It’s difficult to not get overwhelmed by the endless to-do lists and approaching deadlines, but if you are not taking time out of the day to focus on yourself, then now is the perfect time to start, especially taking into consideration the rise of mental health issues among college students.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 80 percent of students feel overwhelmed by their responsibilities and 30 percent have struggled in school as a result of a mental health issue.

For the new decade, I want everyone to make a conscious effort to make themselves a top priority. Obviously, I’m not saying to abandon all other responsibilities, but finding a balance between everything is key. For some, this can seem like an easy task to accomplish, but others may not know how to approach putting themselves first because they are not used to doing so. It does not even have to be anything overly complex or expensive. In fact, the simpler, the better.

The simpler your choice of self care is, the more likely you are to make it a habit.

For starters, and arguably the most important, getting enough sleep is imperative so you can function at your highest in class and at work.

Other than the basics, take 15 to 30 minutes every day to do something you love whether it be going to the gym, reading a book, laying down and listening to music or watching your favorite show.

While many of these things can be done with others, there is something therapeutic about doing it solo to destress and relax completely. The possibilities are endless, but the point is to do it for yourself with no distractions.

This does not exclude the fact that quality time with others can be a form of stress relief for some individuals. Everybody has their own unique method of relaxation. Some things may not work for you, but just keep trying different things until you find a routine that keeps you calm and happy.

In return, the hope is that your performance in school and work will improve because you are in a better place mentally. It is important to stress moderation because it is definitely possible to go overboard. I am definitely guilty of allowing relaxation time to turn into a night of binge-watching whilst ignoring my responsibilities.

When you are overwhelmed with stress, work, relationships or whatever it may be, a change of pace can tempt you to abandon all other responsibilities, but those problems won’t go away if you simply avoid them. Caring for yourself first will allow you to tackle all the challenges that come your way with a clearer mind, and overall, you will be better off because of it.

Featured Illustration: Olivia Varnell