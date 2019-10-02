Senior guard Roosevelt Smart arrested on alleged DWI charge
Early Wednesday morning, North Texas men’s basketball player Roosevelt Smart was allegedly arrested and jailed on a DWI charge, first broken by Denton Record-Chronicle reporter Brett Vito on Twitter. Head coach Grant McCasland issued a statement regarding the matter.
“We are aware of the incident involving Roosevelt Smart and are in the process of gathering information,” McCasland said. “Once all the facts are known, we will make appropriate decisions regarding discipline.”
Smart played in 26 games last season and was given the starting nod in 23 of them. He ended the season averaging 10.7 points per game and 3.6 points per game. He was also responsible for making the second most 3-pointers on the team with 51.
The senior guard made an instant impact in his first season (2017-18) with the Mean Green, establishing himself as the record holder for all-time made 3-pointers (133). Smart currently holds the single-season record for points in a season (742). He was named MVP after North Texas won the College Basketball Invitational in 2018. Smart’s 138 points in the CBI were the third most.
“We have high expectations on standards of conduct for our student-athletes and take matters very seriously when a member of our program falls short of those standards,” McCasland said.
The Daily will release updates as they occur.
Featured Image: Senior guard Roosevelt Smart looks around a defender during practice on Oct. 1, 2019. Image by Jordan Collard
