Senior guard Roosevelt Smart arrested on alleged DWI charge

Early Wednesday morning, North Texas men’s basketball player Roosevelt Smart was allegedly arrested and jailed on a DWI charge, first broken by Denton Record-Chronicle reporter Brett Vito on Twitter. Head coach Grant McCasland issued a statement regarding the matter.

“We are aware of the incident involving Roosevelt Smart and are in the process of gathering information,” McCasland said. “Once all the facts are known, we will make appropriate decisions regarding discipline.”

Smart played in 26 games last season and was given the starting nod in 23 of them. He ended the season averaging 10.7 points per game and 3.6 points per game. He was also responsible for making the second most 3-pointers on the team with 51.