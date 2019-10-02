North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Senior guard Roosevelt Smart arrested on alleged DWI charge

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Senior guard Roosevelt Smart arrested on alleged DWI charge

Senior guard Roosevelt Smart arrested on alleged DWI charge
October 02
16:06 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Early Wednesday morning, North Texas men’s basketball player Roosevelt Smart was allegedly arrested and jailed on a DWI charge, first broken by Denton Record-Chronicle reporter Brett Vito on Twitter. Head coach Grant McCasland issued a statement regarding the matter.

“We are aware of the incident involving Roosevelt Smart and are in the process of gathering information,” McCasland said. “Once all the facts are known, we will make appropriate decisions regarding discipline.”

Smart played in 26 games last season and was given the starting nod in 23 of them. He ended the season averaging 10.7 points per game and 3.6 points per game. He was also responsible for making the second most 3-pointers on the team with 51.

The senior guard made an instant impact in his first season (2017-18) with the Mean Green, establishing himself as the record holder for all-time made 3-pointers (133). Smart currently holds the single-season record for points in a season (742). He was named MVP after North Texas won the College Basketball Invitational in 2018. Smart’s 138 points in the CBI were the third most.

“We have high expectations on standards of conduct for our student-athletes and take matters very seriously when a member of our program falls short of those standards,” McCasland said.

The Daily will release updates as they occur.

Featured Image: Senior guard Roosevelt Smart looks around a defender during practice on Oct. 1, 2019. Image by Jordan Collard

Tags
DWImen's basketballRoosevelt Smart
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Matthew Suarez

Matthew Suarez

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

Sidebar Top Ad Banner

Social Media

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
3rd October, 2019 Edition

3rd October, 2019 Edition

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @Mizecarter: SGA Vice Pres. Hillary Shah said the @UNTSGA Senate will lose five members due to absences. Currently, the senate occupies…

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @thereal_Suarez: Statement from Roosevelt Smart @ntdaily https://t.co/lBnEqVRh63

- 5 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Senior guard Roosevelt Smart arrested on DWI charge https://t.co/HwnJwfjZpp

- 7 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Sophomore golfer utilizes off-season to improve her gameby ⁦@prestonrios_https://t.co/mwBAeu2eAR

- 7 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
National Night Out Kickoff Party brings awareness to public safety resourcesstory by @okaynatmarie https://t.co/vqqhDdEkFt

- 9 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.