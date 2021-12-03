Senior photography art exhibit serves as creative sendoff

TECHNE: Fall 2021 UNT BFA Photography Exhibition features work from 10 senior Bachelor of Fine Arts students and serves as their final send-off before graduation.

The name TECHNE comes from the Greek term technê meaning art, skill, craft or technique, and the artists are enrolled together in the two-semester senior photography class.

“TECHNE is a beautiful way of looking at art without having to fall into all the pitfalls we have in Western art,” photography senior Dottie Frank said.

The students featured are Riley Barkowsky, Jessica Brown, Whitney Ethridge, Dottie Frank, Amy Jazwiec, Rynae’ Miles, Riley Oldham, Jordan Smith, Diana Trejo and Gina Visingardi.

The TECHNE exhibition shows several forms of photography including figural, alternative processes, digital and other techniques. Frank said it is interesting that photography falls under a larger umbrella than individual still photos.

“You can shift it and change it and move it as much as you want just like any medium,” Frank said. “The photography program is not restrictive and you can see that in how we’ve all come to the end.”

Photography senior Jazwiec said she has brought light to her journey with anxiety and dissociation through glitching effects and line work done through Photoshop and photo manipulation. Jazwiec said using Photoshop allows her to be more hands-on and manipulate the picture to portray exactly what she wanted to say.

Jazwiec said her photos in the exhibition allowed her to use the pieces of Photoshop she has learned in the photography program.

“[The photography program] gave me a lot of tools to think about my art in terms of concept rather than technical,” Jazwiec said. “They wanted us to focus a lot more on what we were saying rather than what we were making.”

Photography senior Miles focused on capturing texture in her photos — she said it felt good seeing the final product of her work as working up to the showcase was stressful.

“The end product was worth all the struggles,” Miles said.

Photography senior Oldham initially majored in kinesiology before switching to photography. Her interest in photography came when she played softball and her mom took pictures during the games.

Oldham was introduced to long exposure photography during a class at the university, and she said she loves the element of surprise that comes with long exposure because she cannot see every aspect of the photo until she gets to her computer.

“I’m pretty excited,” Oldham said. “It’s nice to see all my technical aspects and everything else I’ve done the past year come together. It kind of feels like the image in the frame — all of it is finally framed and hung up on the wall. It’s official.”

TECHNE is the first exhibition several of the seniors have been showcased in.

“It was very exciting,” Jazweic said. “It was a nice milestone to cross in my art career.”

TECHNE can be found at the UNT CoLab through Saturday at 207 N. Elm St.

Image source DiscoverDenton.com