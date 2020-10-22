Senior shines in Stillwater as women’s golf finishes Day 1 of Cowgirl Classic in fourth place

On Thursday, North Texas played the first two rounds of competition at the Cowgirl Classic, hosted by Oklahoma State University, finishing Day 1 in fourth place behind Texas Tech, Baylor and Oklahoma State. After a first-round score of 308, the Mean Green improved by 10 strokes in round two to 298, ending Day 1 at 30-over-par and 15 strokes off the lead.

The tournament features seven Big 12 teams in addition to North Texas and Brigham Young University. Although the first Golf Stat rankings of the season will not be released until Nov. 17, the official college golf rankings used to determine NCAA championship placement, Golfweek magazine, released updated rankings for the season on Thursday.

Based on those rankings, seven of the nine participating teams are ranked in the top 25 nationally, headlined by Baylor University (No. 4) and Texas Christian University (No. 15). North Texas is ranked No. 16 in the poll, ahead of every team in the field except Baylor and TCU.

Senior Lauren Cox led the way for the Mean Green, finishing the day at even-par and No. 2 individually after rounds of 77 and 67. Cox was one of two golfers to finish the day at or under par, and her second round 67 was the lowest single-round score of the day.

“Lauren had an amazing afternoon round,” head coach Michael Akers said. “She really carried us.”

Junior Patricia Sinolungan was next best for North Texas, carding two rounds of 3-over-par 75 to finish No. 11 individually at +6.

Akers said Sinolungan had a difficult start to her second round but was able to overcome it.

“I also feel Patty grinded this afternoon,” Akers said. “She started with two doubles in round two but kept fighting and finished [the round] at +3.”

Finishing the day neck and neck were juniors Katie Finley and Audrey Tan who each ended the day at 12-over-par and tied for No. 22.

Rounding it out for North Texas, sophomore Emilie Ricaud tied for No. 37 at +17 after rounds of 82 and 79 on the day.

Akers said conditions on the course were not good for Day 1, with winds gusting over 35 mph at times, and the forecast for Day 2 is not much better.

“The forecast tomorrow is really bad,” Akers said. “We need to manage the conditions and play smart. It will [be] mind over matter.”

UP NEXT: The Mean Green will play the third and final round of the Cowgirl Classic on Friday. Stay tuned for a full recap after the round concludes.

Featured Image: Senior Lauren Cox practices putting on Oct. 2, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas