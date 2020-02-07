North Texas Daily

Senior wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr. to transfer out from UNT

February 07
2020
North Texas senior wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr. has elected to enter the transfer portal today, according to reports from The Athletic. After spending a little over three seasons with the Mean Green, the 6-foot-2-inch ball hawk will play his final year of college eligibility for another team. Bussey had his 2019-20 season cut short due to a season-ending ACL tear against California on Sept. 14, 2019.

During Bussey’s time donning a Mean Green jersey, he was named to the Biletnikoff Watch List in 2018 and 2019. His biggest year in terms of on-field production came in 2018 where he recorded 68 receptions, 1,017 yards and 12 touchdowns. His performance during that season garnered a first-team All-Conference USA selection, the first of his career.

He also managed to mark his name in the North Texas record books. He’ll leave the program tied for fourth in school history in career receiving touchdowns (21) and in career 100-yard games (9). The Lawton, Oklahoma, native is also ranked ninth in career receiving yards (1,947).

Courtesy Mean Green Sports

Matthew Suarez

Matthew Suarez

