Sequoia Park hosts grand opening

Sequoia Park made its debut after a ribbon-cutting on Sept. 23.

The playground is made of two fixtures, one small play area for 2 to 5-year-olds and a tall play area with a blue tube slide for older children. Denton Parks and Recreation’s team, alongside the Whirlix Design team, took time to build the playground in a way that promotes brain stimulation and motor skills, said Whirlix Business Development Manager David Rushing.

The team added several details to the playground to help promote thinking and creativity skills.

“We are trying to think of things that develops mental skills and works with them,” Rushing said. “At this point in their development they are really building the body muscle, they are building problem solving and thinking about how to get through the structure.”

City Council members and members of the Denton Park and Recreation team cut the red ribbon and let kids explore the playground. Attendees included Director of Parks and Recreation Gary Packan, Autumn Natalie, program and events manager of Denton Parks and Recreation, and City Council members Brandon Chase McGee and Brian Beck.

The park also has a section for parents, with a circular walking trail where you can still see what the kids are up to as you walk the full perimeter. There is a gazebo with four benches and a grill that welcomes parties, picnics and other social gatherings.

The Community Development Block Grant has funded Sequoia Park since 2021. With the grant, the city has added more attributes to the park like the walking trail, the toddler play area and the larger play area. Fince Espinoza, assistant director of Park Planning and Operations, said the Parks and Recreation team hope to add more to the park such as security features in the gazebo and more greenery to beautify the area and provide more shade.

Parks and Recreation sought advice from the city and community residents to help build a collaborative vision of Sequoia Park.

“One of the inspirations for the playground was actually the neighborhood,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Gary Packan. “They had a meeting a few years ago. We went out to one of the neighborhood picnics and got a lot of feedback from them and they said they want to see a playground around here. We heard what they said and made a plan.”

The safety needs and wants of the neighborhoods near by are noted and answered from the Parks and Recreation team. The Parks and Recreation team members and builders indicated that, as parents, they understand what it takes to make a safe yet fun environment for the kids.

“It’s great, when they just had the little section done it wasn’t quite good enough for the needs of the neighborhood,” Denton parent Crystal Clavo said. “But now that we have the big one we see a lot of people playing and families coming out and it’s been really nice.”

The committee plans on applying for another grant to bring in security cameras for the gazebos and lights that will be scheduled to turn on once it gets dark outside.

“I think this park is great, it really shows the commitment this council and previous councils have to the city residents,” McGee said. “What is really special about the Denton Community is that we value the opportunity to get out and enjoy fresh air, spend time with families and be active.”

Featured Image: The grand opening of Sequoia Park features welcome signs at University Drive on Sept. 23, 2023. Makayla Brown