Setting goals for the new year is more beneficial than setting resolutions

As the new year approaches it only feels appropriate to come up with a new set of resolutions to complete for the ensuing year. This is done so every year, but how many people can actually say that the resolutions they set out for themselves in the previous years were marked off their checklist? Most likely, the majority can’t say they did.

This exact reason is why I have decided to change my mentality on resolutions and instead focus on setting goals and then reevaluating and adjusting them as needed.

Let me explain what I mean by this. Instead of writing down resolutions for yourself, write down specific goals that you want to complete. Resolutions are very broad and vague while goals are clear and specific.

For example, every year, one of my resolutions is to be more healthy and active. There are no inherent details and specifics to this. I opted instead to be very specific about what I want to achieve under that resolution and I came up with some goals with specific details to check being more active and healthy off of my list. This included figuring out what exercise and foods I prefer.

Upon thinking about why I decided that I prefer to set goals for myself, I felt that as a society we have set the expectation bar very high for resolutions. Social media is a major part of this. With everyone constantly trying to radiate positivity for the new year, it is very easy to get lost in the hope of achieving your resolutions, and in a sense it is unrealistic because unexpected things happen that could go wrong throughout the year.

Setting goals offers a day to day outlook on things where you are able to decide what you want to specifically adjust, change and work towards.

From personal experience, I have also noticed how when I have a resolution, I get impatient and frustrated because sometimes I do not see the results come fast enough. In those times it is very easy to feel disappointed and discouraged and I usually give up, if I am being honest. Sometimes I even decide to leave it and save for the following year. Meanwhile, with setting goals I have noticed that I have been able to see results in a timely manner and that has a positive effect on my attitude and it helps me be consistent in working on checking off my list.

The new year can be motivating and refreshing, even inspiring. However, instead of gravitating toward broad resolutions, setting goals can help us find a better version of ourselves.

No matter what time of the year it is, start with a goal-oriented mindset so you don’t have to wait for the start of a new year to set resolutions that will most likely not be accomplished. Don’t forget either that consistency is key.

Featured Illustration: Jeselle Farias