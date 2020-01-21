North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Setting goals for the new year is more beneficial than setting resolutions

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Setting goals for the new year is more beneficial than setting resolutions

Setting goals for the new year is more beneficial than setting resolutions
January 21
10:27 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
16th, January 2020

16th, January 2020

As the new year approaches it only feels appropriate to come up with a new set of resolutions to complete for the ensuing year. This is done so every year, but how many people can actually say that the resolutions they set out for themselves in the previous years were marked off their checklist? Most likely, the majority can’t say they did.

This exact reason is why I have decided to change my mentality on resolutions and instead focus on setting goals and then reevaluating and adjusting them as needed.

Let me explain what I mean by this. Instead of writing down resolutions for yourself, write down specific goals that you want to complete. Resolutions are very broad and vague while goals are clear and specific.

For example, every year, one of my resolutions is to be more healthy and active. There are no inherent details and specifics to this. I opted instead to be very specific about what I want to achieve under that resolution and I came up with some goals with specific details to check being more active and healthy off of my list. This included figuring out what exercise and foods I prefer. 

Upon thinking about why I decided that I prefer to set goals for myself, I felt that as a society we have set the expectation bar very high for resolutions. Social media is a major part of this. With everyone constantly trying to radiate positivity for the new year, it is very easy to get lost in the hope of achieving your resolutions, and in a sense it is unrealistic because unexpected things happen that could go wrong throughout the year.

Setting goals offers a day to day outlook on things where you are able to decide what you want to specifically adjust, change and work towards.

From personal experience, I have also noticed how when I have a resolution, I get impatient and frustrated because sometimes I do not see the results come fast enough. In those times it is very easy to feel disappointed and discouraged and I usually give up, if I am being honest. Sometimes I even decide to leave it and save for the following year. Meanwhile, with setting goals I have noticed that I have been able to see results in a timely manner and that has a positive effect on my attitude and it helps me be consistent in working on checking off my list.

The new year can be motivating and refreshing, even inspiring. However, instead of gravitating toward broad resolutions, setting goals can help us find a better version of ourselves.

No matter what time of the year it is, start with a goal-oriented mindset so you don’t have to wait for the start of a new year to set resolutions that will most likely not be accomplished. Don’t forget either that consistency is key. 

Featured Illustration: Jeselle Farias

Tags
benefitsnew yearnew year new menew years resolutionresolutionssetting goals
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Maresa Inestroza

Maresa Inestroza

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

Social Media

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Have questions you want us to answer? Fill out the form below to contribute to the "Campus Chat" podcast, hosted by… https://t.co/s6o4fd3xaf

- 7 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @laobriana: If you’re a student who has either volunteered for UNT’s Cinderella Project or gotten a dress through the program, please le…

- 12 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Follow our coverage of the Denton Black Film Festival starting tomorrow with the opening reception! @haleyarnold03https://t.co/J27lO3YcXz

- 12 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
THE DOSE: “And yet… this new one is kinda awesome. “Bad Boys For Life” is not only a pretty fun action movie, but… https://t.co/yzT1YcgBQS

- 12 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Struggling to find a balance between school and self care? Click the link below for some simple tips on se… https://t.co/CwoFNw27pA

- 12 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.