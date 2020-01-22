Seven Denton events to spruce up your calendar this spring

While UNT’s spring semester is arguably less action-packed than the fall, Denton still offers events to keep our calendars full through May. Between music events, film festivals and community theater, the city provides plenty of fun to fill the slower weeks of the spring.

Denton Black Film Festival- Jan. 22-26

The Denton Black Film Festival celebrates and showcases Black cinema, music, spoken word and more. Attendees can purchase tickets to the film screenings, witness the two-night comedy competition, watch musical performances or attend the open mic spoken word event. The festival also features free workshops for creatives to hone their craft and learn more about topics like media, social justice and more.

Thin Line Festival- March 25-29

Thin Line Fest celebrates all things music, film and photography with a five-day event held across several Denton locations. Check out the photo galleries that display the work featured in the photo contest, attend a film showing with a live Q&A, catch performances from bands hailing from the local or international scene and head to the rooftop of LSA Burger Co. for the annual mural contest.

Denton Redbud Festival- April 4

Celebrate Arbor Day at Quakertown Park this year with the Denton Redbud Festival. Hosted by Keep Denton Beautiful, the festival features things like live music, educational workshops, food trucks and free yoga to celebrate the day. Attendees can even create their own plant to take home or customize a screen printed festival t-shirt.

Denton Best Fest- April 4

Denton Best Fest is an all-day event hosted at Armadillo Ale Works. The event features local artists and creatives who set up booths showcasing their work and products. Attendees can shop around for clothing, artwork and home décor while sipping some of Armadillo’s craft beers or Cryptozoology’s coffee.

Denton Arts and Jazz Fest- April 24-26

Every April, the Denton Arts and Jazz Fest showcases some of the finest music, art and food from around the Metroplex. Held at Quakertown Park, the event is free to attend and offers visitors a chance to learn more about local bands through their performances and wander through strips of vendor tents selling everything from deep-fried Oreos to jewelry to stained glass. The festival typically features several groups from campus as well, like performances from UNT’s lab bands.

Denton Wine Walk- monthly on Wednesdays

The Denton Wine Walk offers residents a way to sample a variety of wines while learning more about the small businesses found on or around the Denton Square. Each walk features a unique theme and takes participants to boutiques, art and photography studios, restaurants and hair salons for a bit of wine. Those who complete the walk can turn their map in to be entered in drawings for gift baskets and certificates from the locations featured on the walk. The Denton Wine Walk is hosted monthly on Wednesdays and costs $10 to participate.

Denton Community Theatre- March and April

If you missed Denton Community Theatre’s production of “The Humans” this January, fear not— there are still two more shows taking place before the semester ends. Catch their production of “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead” on March 13-15 and 20-22 or “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” on March 27-29 and April 2-5.

Not seeing anything you’re interested in attending? There are plenty more events happening around Denton, with almost every day of the week filled with something new to do. Places like Armadillo Ale Works, Eastside and Golden Boy Coffee Co. are always hosting unique events. Karaoke nights, live music and trivia nights are often held at places like Andy’s Bar and Steve’s Wine Bar. The Patterson-Appleton Arts Center is a great place to check out art exhibits, and SCRAP Denton and Wilflower Art Studio hold art classes a few times a month. You can find even more events on websites like Facebook and Discover Denton.

Featured Illustration: Miranda Thomas