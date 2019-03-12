Seventh straight loss rounds out season for Mean Green

The North Texas men’s basketball team (20-11, 8-10 Conference USA) fell to Florida International (19-12, 10-8 C-USA) in their final game of bonus play by a score of 73-58. This loss extended the Mean Green’s losing streak to seven, the longest of the season. The last victory for North Texas at Florida International was a 70-56 win on Feb. 21, 2015.

Florida International led North Texas at the end of the first half by a score of 40-24. Junior guard Roosevelt Smart, who finished with eight points and three rebounds, joined an elite company as the fifth Mean Green men’s athlete with 1,000 points in his career.

Senior guard Jorden Duffy led the team with 11 points and eight turnovers with four assists. Senior guard Michael Miller led the team with nine rebounds. Redshirt freshman guard Umoja Gibson, who scored 10 points, hit his 91st 3-pointer of the season, the second most in program history.

Junior point guard Ryan Woolridge was questionable heading into the game, but played and finished with two points and two rebounds.

Florida International junior guard Brian Beard Jr. finished the game with 24 points, the highest amount on the court.

UP NEXT: North Texas began bonus play at the sixth seed, but after falling into the No. 10 spot in C-USA, the Mean Green will travel to The Star in Frisco on March 13 to play in the C-USA Conference Championships. North Texas will replay Florida International in the first round at 8:30 p.m. on Court A.

Featured Image: Mean Green senior forward Michael Miller drives against a Marshall defender at the Super Pit on March 3, 2019. Image by: Trevon McWilliams.