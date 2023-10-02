‘Sex Education’’s final season is an underwhelming series finish

Following the success of the previous three seasons, “Sex Education”‘s season finale needs to catch up due to the introduction of new characters and attachment to older characters. This final installment needs to flow more smoothly with multiple character plots and growth. In contrast, previous seasons had character arcs that made side characters outshine the main cast by miles.

Unfortunately, season four climaxes with an underwhelming mess of a finale.

The British comedy-drama “Sex Education” explores the curiosity and awkwardness of teenage sex. This vulgar take on an adolescent romance puts the main characters through high school. It shows their sexual journey while addressing issues like homophobia, sexual assault, dealing with anxiety and finding comfort while transitioning.

After almost five years, the show had to end since the main cast continued to grow in different directions. One of the main characters, Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), moved on to star in the newest season of “Doctor Who.”

The main protagonists, Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric finish secondary school and now go to school at Cavendish College, where a few of their old classmates already attend. Throughout the season, Otis battles with another student over whoever gets to be the school’s sex therapist because he assumes it was his idea first.

He also struggles with a long-distance relationship after Maeve (Emma Mackey) follows her dream of becoming a writer in America. Mackey’s character deals with her mother’s death and learns how to accept that her mother was far from an actual parental figure and debating if her dream of becoming a writer is worth it.

The long-awaited romance between Maeve and Otis comes to an open-ended finale. The two share little to no chemistry this season compared to the rest of the series. Their relationship was underwhelming considering the heartbreak they endured throughout the show.

Otis could make people vulnerable and remove them from their fake personas of being a bully or the most popular by just talking to them. Now, he hates his mom and gets angry that other people know more about sex than him. Even though he’s the main protagonist, Otis remains the only character with no exponential growth.

Although the theme of growing up and growing apart is shown throughout the show, the end of the relationship between these two seems to have wasted potential. Maeve returns to America to live while Otis stays in the UK.

Gatwa’s character has persistent visions of God after he has trouble embracing his homosexuality without the support of his church. His new friends from Cavendish show him how it feels to be safe and secure with yourself instead of hiding. This storyline expresses genuine growth, unlike Butterfield’s character.

The season’s focus seems unsure and would switch back and forth with all the characters. While they were in secondary school, there was a reason that they were all connected. They were all linked with being uneducated about sex and exploring their curiosities.

This season, the link between the characters was a funeral for Maeve’s mom and a search party after Cal (Dua Saleh) struggles with body dysmorphia after they learn that they can’t afford top surgery. While this shines a light on the struggle of self-love for those transitioning, this plot line was only explored throughout the season once they went missing.

Adam (Connor Swindells) and his dad, Michael (Alistair Petrie), have an incredible story of self-love and familial appreciation that outshines most of the ensemble cast. Toward the end of the season, their story wraps up with Michael telling Adam that he was projecting his dislike while raising him because he was unhappy with himself. This story between Adam and Michael has been thoroughly explored and evenly paced in the season. Other character stories in the season pale in comparison.

This final season focused on new and old characters with multiple underwhelming and boring plotlines. Most storylines feel unsatisfying and unneeded. With the extra time reserved for episodes, they could have gotten more in-depth with more worthwhile narratives.

This rollercoaster of a climax felt like they forgot about all the characters in the past who had years of backstory and past episodes put into their growth.

Josh’s rating: ?/5

Featured Illustration by Isabella Isquierdo