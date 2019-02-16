Sexy Week promotes sexual positivity, safety

The Meadows Center for Health Resources held its annual “Sexy Week” events from Feb. 11-14 to promote students’ sexual health and body positivity.

MCHR increased the prizes and the amount of collaborators for this year’s Sexy Week, said student peer leader Hannah Asis, a public health senior. This is also the first year MCHR is hosting the Safer Sex Olympics as their special Valentine’s Day event, which used to be named Condom Carnival.

“Twenty-five percent of our age group accounts for the sexually active population, but 50 percent of our age group accounts for all new STI transmissions each year,” Asis said. “We have so many barriers, we have so much judgment and I see this as an opportunity to destruct all those barriers. We want students to leave sexy week events feeling empowered and feeling like they no longer have to hide topics that they’re struggling with.”

Monday – “Fiercely Fit”

Each day had a different theme related to sexual wellness. On Monday, for the “Fiercely Fit” event, a Pohl Recreation fitness instructor taught a dance fitness class in the spirit of body positivity, an element Asis wanted to incorporate into the week.

“Fiercely Fit promotes gratitude for our bodies,” Asis said. “Exercise is a great way to reduce stress and increase self-love.”

Tuesday – “No Glove, No Love”

On Tuesday, MCHR hosted “No Glove, No Love,” where students decorated their own personal condom carrier to prevent condoms from deteriorating in pockets. Asis also gave demonstrations on how to properly use internal condoms, penile condoms and dental dams. Students who participated in the event were automatically certified as Condom Club members.

“I have students ask me is this ever awkward for you,” Asis said. “Initially, I didn’t quite understand what I was getting myself into, but I’m grateful I did because I think that I had internal stigmas of feeling too shy to discuss these things. Now I see it as it is, so overcoming my shyness is infinitely more important to make sure that students are able to access safer sex resources.”

Wednesday – “Toy Story”

On Wednesday, MCHR held “Toy Story,” in which will leaders at MCHR gave presentations on safer sex toys.

“Because [the subject of sex toys is] taboo it leads to improper use of sex toys true and vulnerability among students,” Asis said. “Our whole job at MCHR is to create a dialogue and get people informed.”

Thursday – “Safer Sex Olympics”

About 150-170 students attended “Safer Sex Olympics” on Thursday, which primarily served as a vendor fair. If students visited all 12 tables, they could get a voucher for a free bahn mi from Viet Bites. A van for HIV screenings was also parked near the South Lawn of the Union.

“The main point of the event is to destigmatize HIV testing and destigmatize using safer sex resources,” Asis said. “So the more student contacts, the more successful the event will be.”

To follow the theme, students participated in competitions such as dildo ring toss and lube thumb wrestling held at vendor tables. Events like these capture students’ curiosity to speak to the Health and Resource center and other vendors, Asis said.

The crowd on the South Lawn attracted marketing junior Amanda Cao’s attention while she was walking back from class.

“Usually students just try and avoid eye contact and walk past the tables, but these ones are actually really fun,” Cao said.

Cao said she would like to say that most college students do practice safe sex, but believes students need to become more educated.

“Events like these are great to have whenever you want to educate peers and you want to have safer routes you could take to avoid the things you run into,” Cao said.

Design studies junior Garrett Garland said he believes events like “Sexy Week” are beneficial to the student population.

“I think we should focus more on not shaming people for how many sexual partners they have and promoting sexual health,” Garland said.

Asis said MCHS wants to provide students with resources to assure that they are not alone, as Asis believes many students think they are.

“The main reason why stress overtakes us is because we feel like we’re alone,” Asis said. “We want to show students that they’re not alone.”

Featured Image: A student plays condom ring toss at the Safer Sex Olympics held on the Union South Lawn Thursday afternoon. The event was part of Sexy Week, a string of events held by the UNT Student Health and Wellness Center. Image by: Samuel Gomez.