SGA discusses new budget, goals in first fall 2023 senate meeting

The Student Government Association senate approved the organization’s 2023-2024 budget in the first meeting of the 222nd Senate Session on Wednesday.

The $245,540.28 budget includes Eagle’s Nest and Raupe Travel Grant funding, which are each $65,000 and were not included in previous SGA budgets. Without the inclusions of Eagle’s Nest and Raupe, the approved budget is almost $13,000 higher than the 2022-2023 budget.

Staff wages saw the biggest increases in funding with a growth of $11,617.80. SGA president and political science senior Dorcas Bisisi said because they received a larger budget, the increase in wages went toward hiring two public relation positions and raising the number of hours current employees were allowed to work.

Former Chief-of-Staff Marley Schneider, who is responsible for creating the budget, stepped down from her position the day of the meeting and Bisisi said there are inaccuracies in the approved budget. Bisisi said the $6,000 retreat budget should be lower because while previous administrations hosted retreats off-campus, the current executive board is planning to book a room through the university.

“The room should be free,” Bisisi said. “It’s probably going to be the Verde food that we’re going to be feeding the people and maybe some games too, for interaction. But yeah, it shouldn’t be that high.”

The SGA constitution and by-laws require each senator to be part of a standing committee and during the meeting senators filled out a form expressing interest in either the campus life and environment committee, the Internal Senate Committee, the Legislative Affairs Committee or the Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

The Diversity and Inclusion Committee’s goal is to “address legislation referrals that were made specifically to identify and slash or resolve concerns relating to diversity and inclusion as well as develop legislation specific to diversity and inclusion.”

A state law banning diversity equity and inclusion office and practices in state universities goes into effect in 2024 and UNT has already announced the dissolution of its IDEA office. The language in the law does not specify how it relates to a student government association committees, so Vice President and Speaker of the Senate Sarah Robertson said university administration have told them the committee can stay.

“Until someone tells us a definite, ‘No, you have to get rid of it,’ we’ll still have it,” Robertson said.

The nearly 30-member senate also elected senate officers during the meeting. College of Business senator Nayely Alejandre was reelected as the secretary and Honors College Senator Braden Dahlen was reelected speaker pro-tempore. College of Science senator and Biology junior Alyssa Rudolph was elected as Sergent At Arms.

“I’m a very structured ‘It has to be this way’ type person, like micromanaging,” Rudolph said. “So it’s kind of like perfect for me to be in this position.”

Robertson said she has been updating the SGA website and is happy to see passionate senators.

“Everyone seems really excited to get to work and really have bright ideas,” Robertson said. “People have already emailed me about certain things that they want to do and it’s really good to see some of the new senators just slowly breaking out of their shells.”

The executive board also gave updates on campaign initiatives during their executive reports.

The PUSH campaign ran on raising the campus minimum wage to $15, increasing involvement in the Denton community and creating greater access to food by extending dining hours. The SGA has previously worked to increase the minimum wage to $9.25, which took effect Sept. 1. Bisisi said $15 is still the goal, but wages will likely be raised to that in the future.

“$15 is definitely going to take a bit of time, but the university is still definitely in on that deal and they did assure us that they are going to work forward with whatever administration that will come after us to make sure that they reach there,” Bisisi said.

The administration is also in conversation with dining as they look into increasing food accessibility through to-go boxes in the dining halls. Bisisi said it is early in the semester, but the conversations are happening and they are planning another meeting to discuss funding for the project.

SGA Director of Advocacy Hannah Raby is currently talking to the City of Denton about building a stronger relationship between the university and the downtown area and making it a more attractive location for students. Robertson said the senate is off to a positive start and she is excited to make sure student voices are being heard.