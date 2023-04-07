SGA election appeal alleges bias by Election Board as Supreme Court hears case

Editor’s note: This story was updated to reflect accurate times parties have to appeal Supreme Court decisions.

The Student Government Association Supreme Court met for the first time this semester to hear an appeal alleging the SGA Election Board acted with bias during the Spring 2023 presidential race.

The 56-page appeal seeks to overturn a decision by the Election Board to dock 90 votes from SGA presidential candidate David Muñoz-Sarabia’s “RISE” campaign based on a complaint filed by the opposing party. The appeal alleges the Election Board “failed to uphold the UNT SGA Election Code” by violating four sections of the election code, including one requiring the Election Board to remain unbiased.

Muñoz-Sarabia and Election Board members attended the meeting and presented their cases to the court Friday evening. The Election Board declined to comment on the case or the election results.

“I appreciate the thoroughness of the Supreme Court and the questions they asked,” Muñoz-Sarabia said.

Four complaints filed to the Election Board were deemed to be in violation of the SGA Election Code, according to documentation obtained by the North Texas Daily. Three violations were committed by candidate Dorcas Bisisi’s “PUSH” campaign, and one was committed by the RISE campaign. The Election Board docked 23 votes from the PUSH campaign as a result of their violations. The RISE campaign’s violation is the one being appealed.

The document detailing the violation by the RISE campaign alleges Muñoz-Sarabia committed an “abuse of power” in their position as the president of the Latinx Hispanic Student Union by reserving a table for campaigning purposes before candidates were allowed to do so, resulting in the 90-vote deduction. There is no specific language in the election code mentioning “abuse of power,” and Chief Justice of the SGA Supreme Court Jesse Reyna said the case may be charting new territory for SGA’s rules.

“This is a situation where we are looking at precedent,” SGA Chief Justice Jesse Reyna said. “Everything is being done to follow the constitution, of course, as strictly as possible.”

The RISE campaign argued the Election Board took actions directly against election code. One instance mentioned in the appeal was an Election Board-sponsored event that was moved to a separate event hosted by the North Texas 40, who had already endorsed the PUSH campaign.

If the appeal succeeds, the decision will be overturned and the RISE campaign will maintain its vote count without any deductions. Both parties were made aware of the decision at the hearing on Friday, and the Supreme Court’s opinion will be made public within 24 hours afterward, including any precedents established.

Once the Supreme Court announces its decision regarding the appeal, the RISE campaign and the Election Board will have one week to file a new appeal, which would be heard in the SGA Senate.