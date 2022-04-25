SGA holds last meeting of the semester

The Student Government Association held its last meeting of the semester on Wednesday, closing out its 219th session by finalizing the list of members serving in the summer senate.

The SGA constitution mandates the summer session to have at least 10 members and requires those members to have been first elected to serve a regular term, either spring 2022 or fall 2022. One of the original members nominated during the last meeting, newly elected Mayborn School of Journalism Senator Ebony Kennedy, had declined the nomination and needed to be replaced to meet the 10-person minimum.

After a brief discussion, College of Science Senator Mustafa Syed was unanimously approved and added to the summer senate.

The updated list, apart from Syed, is now College of Business Senator Zain Bhaiwala, College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences senators Kaylen Ruiz, Ethan Gillis and Peyton McFarlain. Recently elected senators serving on the summer senate include CLASS Senator Cameron Collins, College of Visual Arts and Design Senator Nissy Botembe, College of Information Senator Tingkai Guan and Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science Senators Annesh Mazumder and Zach Li.

Throughout the meeting, the Union ballroom meeting was also filled with applause and well-wishes for its exiting members.

During the executive branch’s weekly reports, SGA President-elect and intern program director Jermaine “JT” Turner thanked the interns present at the meeting for their hard work over the semester.

“If it weren’t for [the interns], I wouldn’t be in the position that I am,” Turner said. “I am so excited for the future.”

The organization members at the meeting applauded after each executive member delivered their final update to the senate. Other members, after delivering their official update, also took the opportunity to thank their fellow members.

“It’s been a great year,” Chief-of-Staff Casey Jimenez said. “It’s been great to work with y’all.”

In College of Music Senator Beige Cowell’s college report, they explained they were following up on legislation the senate approved in 2021, F2021-R5 or the “Paulina Diaz Resolution,” which hoped to replace older braille signs currently on campus.

Several campus buildings have been assessed already and some, like the music building, are planning to replace their signs in the coming weeks, Cowell said.

Syed also had a legislative update in his college report, informing the senate the university had begun purchasing new equipment to follow the resolution S2022-R5, or “Food for All Students,” which asked Dining Services to serve halal food on campus.

“I know I joined super late in the year […], but I just want to say I really enjoyed my short time here,” Syed said.

The next item on the agenda was committee reports, where senators updated members about events they had organized, completed or were currently working on. After the various reports had finished, the exiting administration team of President Devon Skinner and Vice President David Muñoz-Sarabia said some final words to their fellow members.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be your student body vice president,” Muñoz-Sarabia said. “It’s been an honor and pleasure.”

In a short speech, Skinner reflected on entering the SGA as an intern going to meetings in Curry Hall in 2018 and leaving as its president four years later.

“My image of the SGA has only improved since,” Skinner said.

Despite a hectic year, the executive staff had helped Skinner push through it, said Skinner.

“I do appreciate all of what we’ve done and I’m very excited to see what you do next,” Skinner said.

Featured Image: SGA President Devon Skinner (left) and Vice President David Muñoz-Sarabia pose in front of current senators and executive staff on April 20, 2022. Photo by Maria Crane