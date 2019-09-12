SGA holds their first meeting of the semester

Members of the SGA Senate filled the Union senate chamber Wednesday evening to kick off their first meeting of the semester, where they approved key documents and heard reports from officers.

During the meeting, senators approved an application for students to express interest in pursuing a senate appointment to fill missing positions. The SGA Constitution calls for 45 total senators, but the current senate has 13 empty seats.

To be considered for appointments, applicants must maintain GPA and enrollment requirements outlined in SGA bylaws and receive at least 25 signatures from students in their college.

SGA Student Allocations Director Fatim Karamoko informed the Senate on possible parking changes discussed by the Transportation Advisory Board, as well as a possible increase in the Transportation Fee rate of $3.50 per hour.

Karamoko said board members were told the Transportation Department would look into lowering the number of parking classifications from 74 and raising the fee to fund transit operations.

SGA Strategic Planning Coordinator Brightyn Patterson updated SGA Senators on the executive board’s plan to raise minimum wage. Patterson said the proposed wage increase would take place incrementally and possibly raise pay rates to $9.50 an hour.

Members of the SGA executive board will meet with UNT President Neal Smatresk on Sept. 19 to discuss the feasibility of wage increases, which Patterson claims could be accomplished by utilizing more work study positions for campus jobs.

SGA Chief of Staff Hanlyn Tyler presented an updated SGA budget which was approved by the senate with all in favor.

The SGA Senate meets every Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m in the Union, room 332.

Featured Image: SGA held their first meeting of the semester in the Union senate chamber on Wednesday Sept.11, 2019. Image by Meredith Holser