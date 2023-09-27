SGA leaders discuss this year’s goals at Student Body Address

On Tuesday, students, faculty and Student Government Association members gathered in the Lyceum for the State of the Student Body Address.

The address serves as a way to inform students about goals and previous accomplishments of SGA, GSC and the university administration, said Sarah Robertson, SGA vice president and speaker of the senate.

“Over the years, the SGA has achieved significant milestones that have greatly impacted the university,” SGA President Dorcas Bisisi said. “One such huge accomplishment was advocating for the reconstruction of the recreation center, providing a hub for fitness, health and well-being for the students on our campus. Furthermore, SGA played a pivotal role in advocating for the remodeling of the union.”

The SGA advocated for an increase in the university’s minimum wage, which led to an increase to $9.25. This year, SGA wants to implement systems that will promote hygiene, decrease traffic in dining halls and are considering the placement of digital IDs to streamline identification.

“SGA continues to advocate for the placement of hygiene products in our campus bathrooms,” Bisisi said. “This is a step to promoting hygiene and ensuring that our campus remains a safe and comfortable environment for all. In the current administration, we are striving to promote the placement of to-go boxes in the dining halls, to accommodate students within their busy schedules.”

Graduate Student Council President Sri Lakshmi Thanuja Beeram also spoke at the event. She said the main mission of the GSC is to educate and make the graduate student life better, as well as mentioning their various events.

“I’m really proud to say that we are presenting over 13,000 graduate students, and we can clearly see the graduate student population has grown over double in the past five years,” Beeram said. “One main event is grants. We provide travel grants to students who are willing to promote their paper and actively participate in multiple conferences.”

Beeram was followed by Dean of Students Laura Smith, who spoke of her wishes for her office and her goal to help students navigate the services around campus.

“I desire for the Dean of Students office to be where students can go when they don’t know where else to go,” Smith said. “I think that there are numerous offices that provide support and services, but navigating a university of this size can be complicated and complex, even though not one of our particular portfolios, we can be the place, so we make sure you’re going to the next correct place. We’re not going to ping pong you around.”

Smith also said she wishes to collaborate with other partners around campus, specifically programs within the Diamond Eagles Student Resource Center.

“I just know all of these things exist and really contribute to the rest of the campus such as suit up, gowns for grass, we mean green fund, the food pantry and the community garden,” Smith said. “The food pantry gets a lot of press, but I’m not really sure about the other programs.”

Smith also mentions the Dean of Students office houses services for students such as intervention services, care, seeking options and solutions, survivor advocacy and withdrawals.

“I have been really encouraged by the number of referrals we have been getting for all these services,” Smith said. “It tells me that we have a campus culture of caring about our students, and wanting to provide support to them, and that tells me that we have strong bystander intervention here. I do hope that we can engage in more proactive programming. Our intervention team is doing great and helping students when they need it the most.”

Elizabeth With, the senior vice president from the Division of Student Affairs, went into detail on Senate Bill 17. She said Student Affairs have welcomed the Multicultural Center and Pride Alliance within their branch, and that they are “doing the work they’ve always done” at the Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access office

With also said Student Affairs reconstructed their website for mental health services in order to make it more accessible and easier to find the resources available.

“We put them all in one location,” With said. “Some of them are in the Division of Student Affairs, as well as the division of counseling and testing, some of the wellness center, some are part of other divisions on campus, but they’re all available on this website, mentalhealthmatters.unt.edu.”

With said Student Affairs hopes that they are able to provide more opportunities for upperclassmen to live on campus.

“We certainly do not have as much housing as we need for all of our students,” With said. “We have students who are upperclassman who want to live on campus. So, we hope we are able to provide more opportunities to do that in the new future. The plan for this new residence hall is that it will open in fall 2026 which seems very far away. Our hope is that we’ll have more than 600 beds, but we’ll see, depending on budget.”

Featured Image: An SGA leader speaks to the student body in the Lyceum on Sept. 26, 2023. Makayla Brown