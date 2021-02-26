North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

SGA passes resolution to pay hourly workers wages lost during Winter Storm Uri

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

SGA passes resolution to pay hourly workers wages lost during Winter Storm Uri

The Administration Building sits covered in snow during on Feb. 14, 2021. Image by Zach Del Bello

SGA passes resolution to pay hourly workers wages lost during Winter Storm Uri
February 26
23:46 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
25th, February 2021

25th, February 2021

The Student Government Association passed a resolution Wednesday night calling for the university to pay hourly workers for the scheduled time they were unable to work for last week during Winter Storm Uri.

 The Senate passed the resolution in emergency status, which allowed it to be both introduced and voted on in the same session. Multiple senators and students, as well as SGA President Michael Luecke, submitted the resolution.  The Senate voted both unanimously to pass the bill and to attach every senator’s name to it to “solidify that [the senators] are all behind this” Grant Johnson, College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences senator, said.

“I’m mad that our school’s misjudgment has created a situation where there even has to be an SGA resolution to compensate students,” political science and history senior Brett Davis said at the meeting. 

Davis started a petition last week urging the university to pay hourly employees for wages lost during the historic winter storm. At the time of writing, it has almost 1,000 signatures, a number that continues to rise.

A message from the university system sent to all faculty and staff on Feb. 19 stated hourly employees would only be paid for time physically worked. Regardless of how much time workers were scheduled for, the university will not compensate them for it if it was not completed. Several hourly employees across campus were unable to work last week due to university closures and/or adverse weather conditions that prevented them from traveling to campus. 

Both co-signing student Devon Skinner and College of Music Senator Sophia Vomvoris said during the meeting the university had already budgeted and set aside money for last week’s expected wage labor.

“The university doesn’t have any additional financial burden by [giving workers] that backpay,” Skinner said. “Because employees were not taking that time off, they have the right to be paid for the time that they would have worked [last week].”

Communication sent Feb. 22 through UNT Today asked student supervisors to offer opportunities for workers to make up lost hours over the upcoming weeks. The email stipulated that no students could work over 40 hours in one week nor work during class time. International students with work visas will not be able to make up hours due to the terms of their visas. 

The SGA bill said the announcement of make-up hours violates university policy 05.025, which stipulates that student hourly workers cannot work more than 25 hours a week. The policy offers no exemption. How the university plans to address this policy was not mentioned in any of its communication.

“According to UNT policy, [hourly employees] can only work up to 25 hours without violating [the university’s] own policy,” Skinner said. “The amount of weeks that they would have to work to make up the difference from that one week that’s missed […] would be quite a number of weeks. And it wouldn’t make up for the significant impact that that one week without wages would have on UNT employees.” 

Featured Image: The Administration Building sits covered in snow during on Feb. 14, 2021. Image by Zach Del Bello

Tags
SGASGA senate meetingStudent Government Associationstudent workerswinter storm uri
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Ileana Garnand

Ileana Garnand

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Recap: Men’s basketball rides stout defense to road win over Thundering Herd📝 @JohnFields0 📸 @Tzac24 https://t.co/vm1dbz7TrU

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Recap: Volleyball falls to No. 6 Baylor in Waco📝 @IanJCarr 📸 @Tzac24 https://t.co/ICPdK1Mqtv

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@IleanaGarnand: BREAKING The university has added backpay for wages lost last week during Winter Storm Uri to student workers’ CARES Act Award@ntdaily https://t.co/kNpZmVb7ph

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@OberkromJaden: Check it out!!! I really loved writing this one and hopefully these movies will come out this year! https://t.co/hBfrfCZV8W

- 11 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
SPORTS: Track & Field set school record with four titles at Conference USA Championship📝 @prestonrios_ https://t.co/0IVjGHAdxw

- 12 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram