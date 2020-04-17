SGA President, Vice President-elect detail plans for their administration

Student Government Association President-elect Michael Luecke and Vice President-elect Cameron Combs, elected on April 10, will begin their administration at the start of the summer term.

The North Texas Daily sent the pair questions to learn more about how they plan to run their upcoming administration and how the COVID-19 pandemic could affect it.

Luecke and Combs answered the questions together and that is why their names do not appear next to the questions.

Have you started looking into who will make up the rest of the executive board?

Applications for the SGA executive board will be posted at the end of this week and will remain open for seven days. If you are interested in applying, make sure to keep an eye out on SGA’s social media and on OrgSync as well. [We] are excited to find out who we will be working alongside with this year.

There are 15 out of 45 senators for the fall. What will your administration do to recruit more senators?

With the apportionment of our senators reflecting different numbers for each college, we first want to reach out to our student organizations that are major-based. For example, our College of Business has two elected senators right now, which isn’t even half of the seats that are available.

This administration will connect with student organizations and encourage their members to join. There will be a task force this summer going into the fall that will answer the questions of why aren’t students interested in being involved as senators as well what are some benefits you would want to gain from being a senator.

Why do you want to create a House of Representatives, and how will you create it?

We are looking to create a House of Representatives in order for student leaders to have a place where they can come to, in order to resolve issues or problems and create partnerships as well.

Having student leaders come together in one central location will allow them the opportunity to say anything that they need to, in order for their organizations to work more efficiently. It also gives them the opportunity to collaborate and partner with other organizations that might be beneficial towards their mission in the future.

How will COVID-19 impact the work your administration does over the summer?

We want to assure students that even with the uncertainty we all face due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our team will work to carry out our stated objectives for the student body.

The normal methods and delivery of carrying out our platform points will have to be adjusted, however, we will tackle our objectives in order to benefit all UNT students as we approach the fall 2020 semester.

If there is a resurgence of the virus during the fall semester, what plans will you have in place to continue supporting students?

We want to be sure that we are included in meetings where important decisions are being made, that will end up affecting our students. Our administration needs to understand and know what students are going through, in order to make the best decision for the future of our campus.

Our university has adapted very well during these trying times, but we need to ensure that our students are going to be supported in all capacities.

Each year there is a budget allocated to SGA. With the budget that we would receive, we would utilize it as a relief package if we are not able to use it for its original purposes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Are there any new events you plan on organizing?

We haven’t thought much about new events we want to include, other than networking nights with senators and interns. We do hope to come together with our administration, the GSC and other campus departments to organize many different events for the student body.

What will SGA’s relationship with the Graduate Student Council look like?

Every year the relationship between SGA and the GSC grows more and more. We plan on continuing to support the GSC as much as they support us. These councils have the opportunity to create and program events that can be beneficial for both graduate and undergraduate students.

We want to partner with the GSC in order to promote these events as much as possible, as well as create more events for students to enjoy. We are also going to be having biweekly meetings with the GSC Senior Staff and the SGA Senior Staff in order to ensure that we are giving our students everything they need to be successful.

Courtesy Twitter