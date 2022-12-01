SGA promotes freshmen participation with First-Year Council

The Student Government Association made changes to its intern program this semester, creating a separate program for freshmen.

The intern program is functioning in the same way it has in previous years, but freshmen interested in becoming a part of SGA now have their own separate council to develop projects and leadership skills. The intern program is currently being run by history junior Juan Carmona, who said he would not return next semester due to other commitments.

“The biggest thing we saw was that some upperclassmen were interested in joining SGA but were hesitant to jump into a senate or executive position,” Carmona said. “The intern program gives them a way to get involved with SGA and then go on to apply to those positions. The biggest change to [the intern program] this year compared to last year is we are more focused on [executive] shadowing. The goal is for them to shadow those people so they can one day apply to that position.”

The change to the intern program was initiated by President Jermaine “JT” Turner and Vice President Aalyhia Shillow with the goal of making a more fundamental program for freshmen.

“What I have realized as someone who has been a part of this program and a former director for the intern program is that freshman voices often get lost,” Turner said. “Sometimes students don’t feel as empowered as they should be, so that’s why we created the First-Year Council. What they do is specifically run by freshmen, for freshmen.”

The First-Year Council is run by design and applied arts senior Molly Williams, who said she had experience in a similar role at Oklahoma State University before transferring. She said the goal of the program is to have a place for freshmen to learn leadership abilities.

“At our meetings, upperclassmen are only here to facilitate,” Williams said. “We’re just here to make sure that they feel supported in what they’re doing. We want to make sure they stay on track and that no ideas are getting lost in the mix.”

This semester, the council put on its first event, “Hay Fever,” which was a fall-themed night of games, food and activities. Additionally, they have joined the Adopt-A-Block program with the goal of creating a cleaner campus.

Pre-medical laboratory sciences freshman Faridah Mustapha said she was excited to see they had a program just for freshmen when she arrived at the university.

“I’ve made some really good friends here, and I participated in our first event, which actually went really well,” Mustapha said. “We all worked really hard on it. We have a logistics team and a marketing team and everyone really put their full effort towards it. I’m excited to see how our next event is going to go.”

The council collaborated with the intern program for a “Cookies and Film” event on Nov. 17 where students decorated cookies and could get instant film pictures taken on the Union South Lawn.

“Some of them didn’t have any leadership experience before this, and so [the first event] was a really good jumpstart into the year,” Williams said. “We have done weekly meetings of leadership training, and I think it has been very beneficial for them.”

Despite being such a new program, both Turner and Williams expressed the positive outcomes of the First-Year Council, as well as the continuation of the intern program.

“We’re seeing really good things so far, and it’s really promising,” Turner said. “Our biggest goal for next year is to really get the interns even more out there actively and just give the program a new boost of morale. I feel like that is what it’s missing and it is a part that I feel like could be better.”

The council currently consists of 26 members, and Williams said applications opened Nov. 30. They will accept up to seven freshmen for the spring semester, she said.

“I hope for the council to become a self-fulfilling system where the freshmen in the program can be the facilitators next year,” Williams said. “It’s about giving back to the freshmen who will come after them and making the program something that can stand alone and have the strength to keep going.”

Featured Image: A painted sign rests against a computer in the SGA office on Nov. 29, 2022. Photo by Matt Iaia