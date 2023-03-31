SGA senate results announced amidst possible presidential race election code violations

The election results for the 2023-2024 Student Government senatorial candidates have been announced as the presidential and vice-presidential results await an assessment from the SGA Election Board due to “possible election code violations.”

Voting for the 2023 election took place between March 27-30 for all open positions. Students had 24 hours after voting closed at 5:00 p.m. on March 30 to file any complaints against the candidates. No complaints were filed against any senatorial candidates, allowing the Election Board to announce the winners of each race. There were two presidential candidates on the ballot this year, Dorcas Bisisi of the P.U.S.H. ticket and David Muñoz-Sarabia of the R.I.S.E. ticket.

It is unclear as of now what specific violations may have occurred in the presidential race to trigger the Election Board’s response or what party they were filed against. Possible election code violations include, but are not limited to, working on campaign materials before the designated campaign week, spending more than the listed limit on campaign materials or advertising campaigns in restricted areas, according to Article V of the SGA Election Code.

All candidates for SGA elections are required to attend orientations about the election code in order to run to ensure they understand the restrictions and requirements, according to Article IV, Section Two of the SGA Election Code. Two meetings were held on March 8 and 9 for candidates this year.

The last recorded instance of election code complaints being filed was in 2019, when several complaints were made against both parties, resulting in 61 votes being removed from the certified results.

The SGA Election Board will have 72 hours to respond to any complaints filed and come to a decision, according to SGA Election Code. After the board’s decision is made, candidates will have 24 hours to file an appeal to the SGA Supreme Court, which will meet within the week to hear the appeal. The board will then certify the results and announce them 24 hours after certification.

For the senatorial elections, the newly elected senators are listed below:

College of Merchandising, Hospitality and Tourism:

Ali Merchant

College of Engineering:

Sunnita Abasi

Rutwik Duggireddy

College of Education:

Lindsey Kisivuli

College of Visual Arts and Design:

Javontay Donaldson

Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science:

Tejas Rajagopal

Om Kulkarni

College of Business:

Janel Cole

Nayely Alejandre

Matthew Hailu

Joshua Patterson

College of Health and Public Service:

Mim Southard

College of Science:

Faith Falana

College of Music:

Dylan Garcia

Ayanna Randall

Mayborn School of Journalism:

Paola Redding

Alfred Dozier IV

College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences:

Sandra Nwako

Aretha Raibon

Sven Soli

Honors College

Alex Chanaa

Braden Dahlem

At-Large:

Daisy Pulliam

Jaidyn Watkins

Preston Pekowski

Jeremy Garza

Bryce Green

