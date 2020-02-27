North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

SGA senate talks voting initiatives, upcoming town hall, future legislation at Wednesday’s meeting

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

SGA senate talks voting initiatives, upcoming town hall, future legislation at Wednesday’s meeting

SGA senate talks voting initiatives, upcoming town hall, future legislation at Wednesday’s meeting
February 27
14:51 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
27th, February 2020

27th, February 2020

The Student Government Association met to give updates on the Get Out the Vote initiatives, the next parking and transportation town hall and the legislation senators are currently working on at Wednesday’s senate meeting. 

With the election coming up, Communications Director Noah Hutchinson said SGA will take measures to make voting in the primaries on March 3 more convenient for people.

“Since we have a voting location on campus, we’ll be taking a golf cart from the Union to the Gateway Center to take people there and back and we’ll be giving people free shirts and talking to them about SGA on their ride to the election center,” Hutchinson said. “Most of what we’re trying to do is digital and a lot of reminding people to vote.”

SGA also announced they will hold another town hall focusing on parking and transportation on April 21 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Lyceum. 

After attendance was an issue at the previous town hall on minimum wage, Outreach Director Allison Quisenberry said they are working to create incentives for students.

“It’s not confirmed yet, but we’re working on a really cool giveaway where if you attend and report your attendance, you’ll be entered in a giveaway from a new parking pass for next year,” Quisenberry said. “We did it last year, so I think we can do it.”

SGA added a new recurring item to their agenda where senators will update one another on how their individual legislation is coming along.

“I started the legislation about having every member on every organization’s executive board go through sexual assault training on campus to be an active organization,” College of Science senator Tara Williams said. 

Williams is working on the legislation with SGA President Yolian Ogbu, who said in a previous interview with The North Texas Daily sexual assault training should be required or all student organization executive members, not just Greek life members.

Senators also signed up for various committees, such as the Environmental and Sustainability, Bylaws and Constitution, Interpersonal Violence Prevention and Art Closet committees.

“The purpose of these committees is mostly to write legislation,” SGA Vice President Deana Ayers said. “There’s a lot of organizations doing similar things, so rather than doing a lot of programming the idea is to reach out to them and ask how [they] can help them communicate with the administration.”

Featured Image: SGA Senators meet with their respective committees on Feb. 26, 2020. Image by Colby Zschiesche

Tags
Brooke ColomboStudent Government Associationtown hallvoting
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Brooke Colombo

Brooke Colombo

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @roocey: You know what’s 🔥 🔥 🔥 as heck? Supporting student journalism. Pick up a paper and then ask em’ out, you earned it. https://t.co

- 10 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @basmithmedia: #Photojournalism story for @ntdaily pertaining the story of #DariusTarver. Student shot and killed by Denton PD. Take a r…

- 10 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @thereal_Suarez: I couldn’t be more proud of this weeks issue of the @ntdaily it’s easily one of my favorites of the semester 👀MAJOR p…

- 10 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: UNT climbing club’s recent growth has allowed them to send members to national competitions, challenge newcomers, and fo…

- 10 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: Mean Green women’s basketball fueled by freshmen play 📝by @joshpaveglio 📷by @Tzac24 https://t.co/IDBYlXIBpX

- 10 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.