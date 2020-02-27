SGA senate talks voting initiatives, upcoming town hall, future legislation at Wednesday’s meeting

The Student Government Association met to give updates on the Get Out the Vote initiatives, the next parking and transportation town hall and the legislation senators are currently working on at Wednesday’s senate meeting.

With the election coming up, Communications Director Noah Hutchinson said SGA will take measures to make voting in the primaries on March 3 more convenient for people.

“Since we have a voting location on campus, we’ll be taking a golf cart from the Union to the Gateway Center to take people there and back and we’ll be giving people free shirts and talking to them about SGA on their ride to the election center,” Hutchinson said. “Most of what we’re trying to do is digital and a lot of reminding people to vote.”

SGA also announced they will hold another town hall focusing on parking and transportation on April 21 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Lyceum.

After attendance was an issue at the previous town hall on minimum wage, Outreach Director Allison Quisenberry said they are working to create incentives for students.

“It’s not confirmed yet, but we’re working on a really cool giveaway where if you attend and report your attendance, you’ll be entered in a giveaway from a new parking pass for next year,” Quisenberry said. “We did it last year, so I think we can do it.”

SGA added a new recurring item to their agenda where senators will update one another on how their individual legislation is coming along.

“I started the legislation about having every member on every organization’s executive board go through sexual assault training on campus to be an active organization,” College of Science senator Tara Williams said.

Williams is working on the legislation with SGA President Yolian Ogbu, who said in a previous interview with The North Texas Daily sexual assault training should be required or all student organization executive members, not just Greek life members.

Senators also signed up for various committees, such as the Environmental and Sustainability, Bylaws and Constitution, Interpersonal Violence Prevention and Art Closet committees.

“The purpose of these committees is mostly to write legislation,” SGA Vice President Deana Ayers said. “There’s a lot of organizations doing similar things, so rather than doing a lot of programming the idea is to reach out to them and ask how [they] can help them communicate with the administration.”

Featured Image: SGA Senators meet with their respective committees on Feb. 26, 2020. Image by Colby Zschiesche