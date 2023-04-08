SGA Supreme Court reverses penalties against RISE campaign, cites misinterpretation of election code

The Student Government Association Supreme Court has ruled unanimously to overrule an election violation claiming SGA presidential candidate David Muñoz-Sarabia violated election code.

The court found the Election Board had “misinterpreted” the election code in its decision to dock 90 votes from Muñoz-Sarabia’s “RISE” campaign for reserving a table to campaign with before campaign week had started. The request for the table was made to a non-student employee who could not vote in the election, therefore the court felt the RISE campaign had not violated any rules. The full opinion was posted to the SGA Instagram account Saturday evening.

“I don’t see it as a landmark case that establishes any grand precedent, but I do think it can serve as a precedent to understand the expressed powers of each segment of SGA,” Chief Justice Jesse Reyna said.

The court asserted it could not make any decision on whether the Election Board acted with bias throughout the 2023 SGA presidential race. The appeal included several allegations that the Election Board had taken actions that represented “lack of knowledge about the Election Code and the administration of elections,” however because the court did not have “original jurisdiction” over the case, it could only respond to violations occurring in the process of deciding to dock 90 votes from the RISE campaign.

“The question, in this case, did not include anything about what the Election Board did outside of penalizing the [RISE campaign],” Reyna said. “If the court were presented with different questions […], that could be heard, and we would in that case be able to determine if they did violate the election code.”

The Election Board and the RISE campaign will have one week to appeal the Supreme Court’s decision. The new appeal, which may contain additional evidence not used in the Supreme Court case, would be filed in the Senate. The Election Board could not be reached for comment on the Supreme Court’s decision.

If neither party chooses to appeal, the Election Board will certify the election results with the full vote count of the RISE campaign. The opposing party, the “PUSH” campaign, will be docked 23 votes for three violations that were not appealed.

“We appreciate the serious and thoughtful approach that the Court took in addressing this issue,” Muñoz-Sarabia said.

If no appeals are filed, the Election Board will certify the election results and announce them 24 hours after certification.

Featured Image SGA presidential candidates David Munoz Sarabia and Dorcas Bisisi debate in the Union on March 22, 2023. Marco Barrera