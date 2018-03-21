SGA to bring Inclusive Language Campaign to UNT

UNT’s Student Government Association (SGA) will soon introduce the Inclusive Language Campaign (ILC) to UNT students.

The ICL is a national campaign started by the Department of Resident Life at the University of Maryland and the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) in 2012. It encourages people to think before they speak and refrain from using phrases that could offend people.

“SGA wanted to bring the Inclusive Language Campaign to educate our campus community on how to use alternative vocabulary, in order to create a more inclusive environment at UNT,” said SGA Governmental Affairs Director Taylor Willis.

The SGA executive board has worked on developing the campaign with Pride Alliance, the Multicultural Center and the Dean of Students. It has seen progress since last semester.

The process for this initiative included researching inclusive language campaigns at other universities, developing and vetting the language and creating a roll-out plan, Willis said.

Some of the common problematic phrases listed by the University of Maryland include “that’s so retarded,” “that’s so gay” and “that exam raped me,” among others. The university spent $16,000 in 2015 to implement the campaign.

“I think it’s a fantastic idea because I think there are a lot of people on campus who don’t know or understand how to navigate pronoun usage, appropriate terms and labels for minority groups like the LGBTQ+ community,” journalism junior Emilia Capuchino said. “This is something that could really make UNT more inviting and somewhat safer for trans people and queer people.”

Inclusive language campaigns have formed at other universities as well.

UNT currently addresses inclusive learning in the Teaching Excellence Handbook to promote a safe learning environment.

The ways the handbook encourages an inclusive learning environment include “[using] inclusive language that can be understood appropriately by all in the classroom” and “[providing] examples representing diverse backgrounds.”

Computer science and music sophomore Canaan Yemane said he thinks the campaign will be hard to implement.

“It’s like getting rid of the [N-word],” Yemane said. “But I think it’s a good idea. Of course, some will say they [have] freedom of speech.”

UNT’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion aims to facilitate an inclusive environment on campus through community engagement and education.

The director of diversity and inclusion, Shani Barrax Moore, has a presentation available online that discusses how to create an inclusive climate.

Separately, the SGA senate approved a resolution on Feb. 7 to update SGA bylaws to change the pronouns “his” and “hers” to be replaced by more inclusive terms.

Featured Image: File Photo