SGA to decide future actions of organization after coronavirus announcement

March 13
09:43 2020
The university announced Thursday that all in-person classes are canceled for March 16 through 20 to allow for the transition to online instruction due to coronavirus concerns, resulting in uncertainty for the Student Government Association.

“Effective Monday, March 23, all in-person classes will transition to online instruction for the remainder of the semester, wherever possible,” Chancellor Lesa Rose said in an email to faculty. “For students who are currently on campus, or for those who need to return, residence halls and dining facilities will be open. All other business services will be available.”

While there are not any concrete plans yet, SGA will soon discuss how the announcement will impact their future proceedings.

“[The executive board is] planning to have a call on Sunday morning to discuss what SGA will look like for the rest of the semester,” Vice President Deana Ayers said.

SGA events for March 16 through 20 are likely to be canceled, SGA Communications Director Noah Hutchinson said.

“As of right now, I don’t have any official updates,” Hutchinson said. “It can be safe to assume this week’s senate meeting and Sexual Assault Awareness Week will be canceled.”

The fate of future events, such as the transportation town hall and the SGA elections are still up in the air.

Featured image: File Oscar Lopez

Tags
Brooke ColomboCoronavirusSGAStudent Government Association
