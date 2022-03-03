She-Rock festival welcomes women to center stage this weekend

Denton-based nonprofit Friends With Benefits will host its third annual She-Rock, a celebration of female power in honor of International Women’s Day, on March 4 and 5.

She-Rock will be held at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios at 411 E. Sycamore St. Doors will open at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The event will feature female-fronted performances in 21 music acts, including Pearl Earl, LG Team Genius, the Seratones and more. Other attractions include a comedy showcase, food vendors and a DJ dance party. FWB will also hold a She-Rock Award ceremony Saturday to recognize the accomplishments of many femme figures within the community.

Proceeds from the event support The Bridge Breast Network, a nonprofit that provides access to breast cancer diagnostic and treatment services for low-income individuals, and Denton County Friends of the Family, a charity focused on supporting and offering services to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Some of She-Rock’s sponsors include North Central Texas College, Tito’s Vodka and LSA Burger Co.

In-person and online tickets start at $15. Online sales at fwbdenton.com will end at 10 a.m. March 4, and additional tickets will be available at the door.

Proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours or full vaccination is required for admission.

More information about the event and its lineup can be found at fwbdenton.com/she-rock.

