North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

She-Rock festival welcomes women to center stage this weekend

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

She-Rock festival welcomes women to center stage this weekend

She-Rock festival welcomes women to center stage this weekend
March 03
14:54 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Denton-based nonprofit Friends With Benefits will host its third annual She-Rock, a celebration of female power in honor of International Women’s Day, on March 4 and 5.

She-Rock will be held at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios at 411 E. Sycamore St. Doors will open at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The event will feature female-fronted performances in 21 music acts, including Pearl Earl, LG Team Genius, the Seratones and more. Other attractions include a comedy showcase, food vendors and a DJ dance party. FWB will also hold a She-Rock Award ceremony Saturday to recognize the accomplishments of many femme figures within the community.

Proceeds from the event support The Bridge Breast Network, a nonprofit that provides access to breast cancer diagnostic and treatment services for low-income individuals, and Denton County Friends of the Family, a charity focused on supporting and offering services to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Some of She-Rock’s sponsors include North Central Texas College, Tito’s Vodka and LSA Burger Co.

In-person and online tickets start at $15. Online sales at fwbdenton.com will end at 10 a.m. March 4, and additional tickets will be available at the door.

Proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours or full vaccination is required for admission.

More information about the event and its lineup can be found at fwbdenton.com/she-rock.

Image source Discover Denton

Tags
charityDenton eventFemale-ledfriends with benefitsInternational Women's Daymusic festivalShe-Rock
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Samantha Thornfelt

Samantha Thornfelt

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

The Roundup

<script id="mcjs">!function(c,h,i,m,p){m=c.createElement(h),p=c.getElementsByTagName(h)[0],m.async=1,m.src=i,p.parentNode.insertBefore(m,p)}(document,"script","https://chimpstatic.com/mcjs-connected/js/users/de9596854f37498d65b58fa8f/42480106fd1ae582112be0c96.js");</script>

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ARTS & LIFE: Math freshman brings hip-hop instrumentals to the internet📝 Susan Moorehttps://t.co/4GXs6YCBcN

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: New Supreme Court nominee represents need for diversity in US📝 Migchalee Gonzalez 🖼 @ooopsrobynnhttps://t.co/8nxVwniSKC

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: SGA senators debate LGBTQ+ solidarity bill, constitutional changes📝 @starshipalex 📸 @JohnAndersontxhttps://t.co/hnVJR6oiVO

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: Former university student still detained in Russian prison after almost 1,000 days📝 @starshipalexhttps://t.co/BpHni48CU5

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
SPORTS: Leader in the lane: Townley inspires teammates while making history📝 @PaulWitwerNTD 📸 @kristianrenayhttps://t.co/L4vp0FAFHd

- 1 hour ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
3rd February, 2022

3rd February, 2022

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram