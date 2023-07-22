Short-lasting modern technology is unsustainable and costly

From computers to light bulbs, our daily lives are saturated with rapidly improving tech. However, many of these prized objects cannot withstand the test of time and are replaced as often as multiple times a year.

Smartphones are known to have short life spans, with 62 percent of users updating their devices every three to four years. The motive to replace stems from phone damage to better features, but a jaw-dropping 75 percent of smartphone users claim that battery deterioration is the reason they’ve gone searching for a new phone. With technology constantly improving it is difficult to understand why this issue hasn’t been addressed, especially since the iPhone has been around since 2007. However, it seems to be an issue that the tech industry has no intention of addressing.

This modern-day annoyance is known as “planned obsolescence,” an intentional placement of flaws in a product so that the consumer is forced to continue buying it over and over again, according to BBC. Every product will inevitably have a lifespan, but the shortening of it can make companies like Apple and GE Appliances millions when users continually purchase expensive technology. Companies are striving to keep customers asking whether they should be buying something new or repairing what they already own, Giles Slade, an author most well known for his novel “Made to Break: Technology and Obsolescence in America”, said in an interview with To The Best of Our Knowledge.

Appliance companies and tech companies have done just that. These entities are actively playing a game with their consumers, testing whether they will come back for more despite their experiences with their products. With the lack of alternatives, especially with companies like GE Appliances who make everything from light bulbs to ovens, it is clear why we keep coming back for more. However, a healthy portion of consumers replace things before they ever get the chance to break, as 38 percent of smartphone users update their phones simply to stay with the trend. The staggering minority of consumers refurbishing their daily devices for better features and freshness begs the question: how much do we actually care about the lifespans of our products?

For the majority of individuals, the act of shopping improves mood and helps consumers maintain a sense of control, according to Cleveland Clinic. Often, purchasing desired items feels like a reward, associating shopping with dopamine. This psychological effect makes people want to buy more items, and it shows – 36 percent of Gen Z buy new clothing items at least monthly, according to ThredUp. Additionally, 75 percent of consumers are shopping monthly online, according to BigCommerce.

With people shopping monthly, making all sorts of purchases ranging from clothing and books to technology, there isn’t an incentive to make quality products. Why make products that can last a lifetime if your customer base replaces them so often?

Planned obsolescence has also been beneficial in certain cases. By making products that do not require as much energy, they can be dispersed for a lower cost, making them more obtainable. This can be seen even in the instance of personal protection equipment during COVID-19, the majority of which was only meant to be used once. The world’s population spent an estimated $129 billion on masks per month, which was financially feasible because individual masks only cost one dollar.

Companies are not the sole perpetrators of this unsustainable practice. Consumers have been purchasing material objects increasingly often, especially with the help of online shopping, so the development of this rapid replacement seems to be a collaboration between consumer efforts and companies’ greed.

The effect that this has had on the environment is undeniably awful. There was an estimated 129 billion tons of electronic waste in 2019 alone, according to the Nation Resources Defense Council. Many of the materials being disposed of are also dangerous to the human body and can cause severe issues if they enter the bloodstream. This is especially concerning considering that there are no federal laws mandating how companies and states elect to rid themselves of their technological waste.

Texas is potentially making its way to break records as the hottest summer yet, a clear consequence of climate change. When the technological industry contributes 70 percent of overall toxic waste and 85 percent of technology disposed of is burned, sending harmful toxins into the air, it is clear that our smartphones cost us more than a couple hundred dollars every couple of years. Next time you find yourself wanting a new gadget, be sure to be aware of the cost and try not to let “planned obsolescence” get the best of you.

Featured Illustration by Isabella Isquierdo