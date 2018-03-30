Short people problems

I am five feet tall, and I ride the bus every day.

I do not drive, and I do not have a car, so I rely on UNT’s transportation services.

I think it’s a pretty good deal: I pay tuition and fees, they get me to class. I need to get from point A to point B with the least amount of hassle, in the least amount of time. A beautiful transaction.

And I’m truly thankful. But there is an issue that has been both frustrating and confusing to deal with: What do I do when there are no seats left on the bus? Do I stand?

Oh, boy.

This is a legitimate fear of mine. I avoid full busses for this exact reason. If I get close enough to the bus before I see how packed it is, I act like I forgot something and turn right around.

It is not ridiculous — I stand by it (no pun intended).

I think I speak for all short people when I say it is terrifying having to be on the bus when it is full and there are no seats left.

Why? Because being vertically challenged means we often cannot reach the straps that are meant to keep us standing and out of someone’s personal space.

It is also kind of hazardous, if you think about it. The fact that I could easily go flying across the bus and end up knocking someone out with my backpack is dangerous.

I really do not like stepping on anyone else’s feet. And this happens a lot on buses when you’re short and cannot, for the life of you, stay still.

It’s also just plain awkward.

Possible solutions would include tall people offering their seats to shorter people (trust me, it’s better for everyone), provided they have no disability, or buses running more often where the hubs of student apartment complexes are.

It’s just really frustrating when an unnecessarily seated tall person watches you being flung around.

I am willing to give up a lot of things as a short person: the stuff on the top shelf, jeans that don’t have to be hemmed, comfortably watching my favorite artists perform on stage without having to tip-toe.

No one owes me anything, obviously. But being able to get to school without the fear that I am going to crash into someone else on the bus would be amazing.

Featured Image: Illustration by Austin Banzon