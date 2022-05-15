Should students skip college?

Students are frequently told that college is the only option after graduating high school. They often feel pressured to go to a four-year institution and receive a degree. However, even when a student decides to go to college, they are looked down upon if they choose to attend community college. The judgment never ends when it comes to solidifying plans after high school.

Going to college right after high school isn’t always the answer. Yes, it may be beneficial in certain aspects but don’t be ashamed if college isn’t for you. In 2018, 42 percent of people from ages 16 to 24 were not enrolled in college. While there are many reasons why someone might not choose college, the main standout factors are lack of funds and time.

There have been plenty of successful businesses created by students in high school who have then flourished after graduating and decided to dedicate their time to growing their entrepreneurial endeavors.

Such was the case for 19-year-old R.J. Duarte when he decided that college wasn’t for him. Duarte was accepted into Colorado State University and decided not to go because his landscaping business was bringing in a revenue of six figures annually.

Named Greenworx, he and his friends started this company in high school. His friends decided to leave town for college but Duarte had other plans. He stayed back and worked tirelessly on his company and rebranded it as a premium landscaping and maintenance company. This ended up working in his favor greatly with the company’s revenue approaching $750,000.

A business idea worked more in his favor than college ever would have. He wasn’t afraid to take the chance because he knew the company would grow if he remained dedicated. It is disheartening to have people invalidate accomplishments because of a lack of a college degree, but if the lack of a degree is still helping someone make money, there is nothing to feel insecure about.

The job market has vastly expanded in the past five years. There are plenty more options for what to do after high school than there were 20 years ago. The expansion of technology has resulted in more available jobs as well, with social media being one of the most prominent examples.

Students use apps like Tiktok, Instagram and Twitter, gaining followers overnight. Which boosts their online popularity, making them become influencers and also making money. Most notably, the young influencer Charli D’amelio was just your average girl making dancing videos on TikTok. Her videos then started going viral across social media platforms and she soon received brand deal offers, and built an empire with her family off her stardom. Recently, her family released a reality show on streaming service Hulu.

This might seem unattainable and has a slim chance of happening, but there are many other influencers on TikTok that have gained popularity and are able to make a living off it. This is just one aspect of how social media has helped teenagers with their futures after high school.

This is not to say that college is useless or not worth it. Rather, it is to say college isn’t the only option. Still, if going to college is someone’s dream, they have every right to go. A college degree can still be valuable to someone in the long run, especially in helping you find a job in your desired profession.

Careers in the medical or law fields do require schooling, so college remains the perfect and only path to that goal. A college degree still has many benefits that would help you in the long run.

As long as there is passion in the things you do, whether it is in college or a personal business, there won’t be worries about what the future looks like. People will try to tear down accomplishments no matter what they are. It is important to be proud of everything you do and never let someone’s words stop you from achieving your goals.

Featured Illustration by Miranda Thomas