Shows should reach their end at the right time

Earlier this month it was announced that “BoJack Horseman” would be entering its sixth and final season. Part one will be released later in October and the finale will follow in January. This will be a slow farewell to the show, with the toxic, alcoholic horse finally landing in rehab. It makes me happy to know that this will be the show’s last season. Don’t get me wrong, “BoJack Horseman” is easily one of my favorite shows, but I would rather have the show’s originality be preserved than be ruined by dull writing.

It’s admirable that the show will be coming to a close on its own terms which will avoid it getting stale by running on for longer than it needs to be. Having shows run for too long isn’t a good idea, even if the audience appreciates the show or if it’s popular enough to keep using it as a cash grab.

Shows being canceled and later being rebooted is also unnecessary, and would more than likely taint the original when not executed properly. The writing becomes lazy and boring, which then makes it lose the spark it once had.

It’s better to let shows run their course and end naturally.

Shows become a bore when they’re treading along with a stretched-out, unnecessary narrative. This is unfortunately seen with a lot shows, too. Nothing of value is added, except a hollow feeling that no-filler-like episodes can fix.

There are other brilliant shows to watch once your favorite ones end. You can even rewatch that same show for as many times as you’d like. Once “BoJack” ends, it’ll always be there. The character’s lives don’t end, you just stop hearing about them. Think of it as a friend who walks out of your life after teaching you an unforgettable life lesson. Sure the loss hurts, but you’re capable of picking yourself back up and gaining another but you’ll always reflect on what once was.

There are shows that have been going on since I was a kid and I just wonder as to why. Is there a point in dragging shows out for 20 plus seasons? (I’m looking at you, “Family Guy” and “The Simpsons.”)

“SpongeBob SquarePants” is still on the air, and at this point, I’ve accepted that it’ll probably never reach an end. It lost its notable qualities way back after season three. It is idiotic, and not in a good, humorous way either. The humor is just tasteless now. SpongeBob used to be unique and hilarious, but now it has become a show that I don’t even recognize. I still rewatch episodes from seasons one through three and can still have a good laugh. Meanwhile, the content in more recent seasons makes me want to just turn the TV off. The show has lost its special touch.

As for live-action shows, I love a good, tight narrative and plot points being left to the audience to draw up their own conclusions are even better.

Running through every possible storyline until the show is left dry isn’t worth it though.

This, unfortunately, is the case when it comes to the show “Supernatural.”

There are now 15 seasons to this once great show. Sam and Dean have died and come back to life so many times that have I lost count. Everything about the plots feels recycled or like the show just gave up on taking itself seriously. There’s nothing refreshing about it and the show should’ve ended like ten seasons ago.

As for old shows that get rebooted, “The Powerpuff Girls” is a good example of a show that should have never had a reboot. Instead, just go watch the original.

The 2016 reboot had nothing to do with the original series, and it will frankly never reach the level of the original, either. Sure, you can argue that it’s not meant to reach that caliber, but why ruin the name with subpar quality? It strips away everything great about the original show. The creator himself, Craig McCracken, doesn’t approve of it either and knows it’s strictly a business move.

It’s not worth keeping shows around when they’re stripped of everything that made them exceptional int he first place. This can be a result of a change in writers, or in some cases, creators or show-runners leaving, and then their absence becomes too apparent or the show simply misses its chance to make a grand exit.

Shows running for too long is exhausting and there is no use in beating an already dead horse.

Featured Illustration: Jeselle Farias