5 shows worth giving a shot this season

“The Punisher”

If you’ve never seen a season trailer for “The Punisher,” I will caution you to beware. Just because this show has the Marvel stamp on it does not mean it falls in the same PG-13 Marvel sphere we are all used to. “The Punisher” is a violent, dramatic, thriller that will keep you on your toes for all 13 episodes of its newest season.

The main character, Frank Castle played by Jon Bernthal, does significant justice to the comic book character while still delivering a much-needed slight twist to keep the show grounded.

This is by no means a show for the family, but if you’re looking for a fierce thriller, add this to your Netflix watch list.

“New Amsterdam”

If you’re not yet overwhelmed by all the medical shows that have taken hours from your life already, then get ready for another. “New Amsterdam” stars former Blacklist star Ryan Eggold and former “Doctor Who” star Freema Agyeman, and is based on the novel “Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital” by Dr. Eric Manheimer.

The show centers around a public hospital in New York with a new hospital coordinator who struggles to bring change to the hospital while simultaneously fighting cancer.

Though New Amsterdam shares similar motifs as its fellow medical shows, there is an honesty in the acting and rhythm of the show that make it fall into a category of its own.

Maybe it’s the authentic novel it derives from or the excellent cast, or honestly maybe it’s a little bit of both.

“The Passage”

“The Passage” is relatively new, but it is already a show that has caught the attention of critics and audiences alike for its unique sci-fi plot and dynamic acting duo. The show is based off of a book trilogy which follows a young girl, played by Saniyya Sidney, and a former soldier, played by Mark-Paul Gosselar, who are on the run from an organization that is using humans as the subjects for their supernatural drug trial.

Although the addition of vampires into the show may make you feel like you’ve been put in a time machine back to 2008, Sidney and Gosselar’s duo brings a layer to the show that cannot be ignored.

So, grab your popcorn and be ready for some possible nightmares (that aren’t at all my fault because I did warn you).

“Grace and Frankie”

Now, let’s lighten the mode and discuss some comedies you can run to after you’re flooded in tears and/or slightly terrified from the recommendations above.

If you’re a millennial or a part of Generation Z, you probably aren’t aware of the comedic geniuses that are Jane Fonda and Lily Thomlinson. I will take the hit and admit I only had the slightest bit of knowledge on both these amazing women before I binged their show “Grace and Frankie,” but once I did I was beyond amazed at what I had been missing all these years.

Fonda ,who plays Grace, and Thomlinson ,who plays Frankie, are two women in their late seventies and early 80s who are floored when both their husbands announce they are gay and in love with each other.

Despite the constant societal voices telling them their lives are basically over, Grace and Frankie take on this new chapter in their lives with more charisma than most 20-year-olds.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

The amount of times I hit repeat on the YouTube trailer for the second season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is probably not okay. But can you blame me?

The 3-minute trailer brought me back into an atmosphere of beautiful, humorous and eccentric people that can really only be found in a world created by the marvelous Amy Sherman-Palladino.

Lead actress Rachel Brosnahan along with her fellow costars Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle make for a hilariously excellent ensemble in a new season where Midge (Brosnahan) is continuing her career in comedy while juggling the other roles and relationships in her life.

Besides gorgeously witty dialogue, the cinematography and set design of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will make you feel like you are in a updated classic ‘50s sitcom.

Featured Image: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Courtesy Facebook.

