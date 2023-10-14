Shrinkflation is decreasing shopper assurance through deception

Shrinkflation is an issue that has gone unnoticed by shoppers for a long time, and companies are pushing the boundaries of their power to where smaller serving sizes are becoming abundantly obvious.

The practices companies utilize to steadily increase profit margins or maintain it amidst rising costs is being called “shrinkflation.” Companies will usually do this by discreetly making the food or beverage packaging smaller rather than increasing the price.

Shoppers are affected by major price increases for food products due to inflation. If more money is spent on food, then more food is expected to be obtained. With shrinkflation though, the only thing rising is the profits of corporate businesses while consumers are left with less food at a higher price.

In 2022, Charmin toilet paper mega pack sold 264 sheets per roll for $14.29, but in 2023 for the same price, it lowered the amount to 242 sheets per roll. The problem is both inflation and shrinkflation are co-occurring, causing consumers disappointment and company issues.

A study from the Journal of Retailing highlights the idea that people tend to notice a price increase more often than a decrease in the weight or ounces of consumable products. This results in lower sales for food that has been priced up.

The general population is greatly affected due to the reduction of purchasing power held when shopping. The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex has seen an increase in grocery inflation of 14 percent, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. This means consumers will start to notice the price increase, regardless if companies are trying to hide it through smaller packaging.

Shrinkflation is not a new concept and has been around for a long time, but it tends to occur when there are higher rates of inflation. In 2010, the Mondelez Company reduced its 200g Toblerone bar to 170g, then in 2016 decreased the size down to 150g.

Oftentimes companies make their products smaller because of an increase in the cost of production or obtaining materials becomes expensive. The issue is the company trying to deceive the customer and major corporations are giving less for the same price. Regardless of people being either oblivious or fully aware, they know there will still be consumers who will buy the product just because it is a well-known brand.

While consumers cannot directly influence the decisions of corporations in charge of price hikes, there are ways to notice changes and avoid falling into the trap of shrinkflation. Buying competing brands that have not downsized can provide a good value for what is being bought. Customers could also buy the store brand instead of a name brand.

Oftentimes, different companies that produce the same food sell product manufactured by a single company. The cereal brand Honey Nut Cheerios and the Walmart store brand Great Value Honey Nut cereal are made by General Mills Honey, yet sold at a different price. Comparing both prices will show the Walmart store brand is cheaper by more than half of the name brand item.

Another way to avoid deception is by checking the information on the boxes – learning the net weights of products, and comparing prices and ounces will assist in noticing when there is a change. Companies will use big labels on the product’s box that have words like “mega size” or “family size” to make people believe they are getting a better deal than what they are actually paying for.

Ignoring such labels when choosing a product is beneficial because they have no meaning compared to the net weights, which are standard across similar products, according to consumer advocate and educator Edgar Dworsky in a CNBC interview. Dworsky mentions that despite inflation and supply chain issues decreasing, it is rare for companies to revert to the original size of the product, meaning consumers will remain affected unless major action is taken.

There are many clear reasons for consumers to doubt a company’s intention. Companies promote valuing customers more than anything, yet they actively deceive people and play around with the item sizes. Shrinkflation is just one of the many forms of exploitation companies use to squeeze any money they can while cutting costs.

Consumers must be vocal toward companies and this issue. They need to know consumers are not blind to the fact that this is happening. The more people who focus on the issue the more likely companies will hold themselves accountable.

Featured Illustration by Allie Garza