North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Shudder is the perfect streaming service for all horror fans

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Shudder is the perfect streaming service for all horror fans

Shudder is the perfect streaming service for all horror fans
April 16
13:30 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
15th, April 2021

15th, April 2021

It is safe to say that we are in the era of streaming services. Every couple of months it appears that more and more platforms are created, only to create a bigger hole in your pocket. Disney+ and HBO Max are great vessels to watch what you want, but I have noticed one giant gap in every single streaming service out there: the horror genre is either terribly represented or not represented at all, and that is where Shudder comes in.

I subscribed to Shudder a couple of weeks ago, and I can say with full confidence that this is one of the best streaming services out there. They cultivate a perfect combination of classic films and shows to choose from, while also creating some of their own Shudder originals that can win any die-hard horror fan over. There are categories for anything you are looking for, and it has everything from pop culture giants like “Halloween” to some cult classics like “Chopping Mall.”

It would be one thing if these Shudder original shows were terrible, but from everything that I have seen, it is brilliant. Not everything is going to be perfect, but if you enjoy the horror genre there are literally pages on pages of things to choose from. I really enjoyed looking through the “Directed by Women” and “Giallo” sections, because it shows that this service knows everything about the genre and breaks down its films accordingly. On Netflix, the horror section exists with almost nothing else to help you find what kind of movie or show you are looking for. If Netflix is going to tell me that “Scary Movie” and “It Comes At Night” are in the same exact category, I can’t help but feel like they are just smashing everything horror-related into one category with no specific indicators.

As I said before, there are a lot of streaming services that don’t get the horror genre right. I feel that college students and people our age tend to gravitate towards the horror genre more than anyone else, and this streaming service exceeds all expectations. For $5.99 a month and what seems like endless horror-filled content, I can start to weed out some of those other streaming services I don’t really use anymore. A huge problem we are going to see in the future is streaming services multiplying at a rapid rate. Television networks like NBC and Discovery have made their own streaming services, and it is starting to become a matter of picking the two or three you like the most.

If you are even remotely interested in the horror genre, this streaming service is something you need to get. It comes with a seven-day free trial, but you will need way more than seven days to truly appreciate what this streaming service is for the horror community. With horror films being under-represented in pretty much every aspect of the world, it is so nice to see a service as extensive as Shudder. There is no question that the material to make a horror-based streaming service is out there, it is just that all the other streaming services don’t make their selection of horror the best it could be.

I can not recommend this streaming service enough. Every day feels like Halloween when I am scrolling through Shudder, and if you are a horror fan like me you know that is the best feeling in the world. The amount of effort put into this streaming service makes me so happy to be a horror fan who is finally seeing a streaming service giving the genre justice.

Courtesy Shudder

Tags
horrorreviewshudderStreaming service
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Jaden Oberkrom

Jaden Oberkrom

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ARTS & LIFE: 16 Denton artists unite to create record label📝 @matthewjiaia https://t.co/XBps7635RW

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: The Derek Chauvin trial is walking a line between justice and further trauma 📝 @jweemsical 🖼️ @ooopsrobynn https://t.co/5VovZovbmV

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: ELEVAR hires new program director with expanded goals for intellectual disability education📝 @hedijaaa 📸 @JohnAndersontx https://t.co/ZwRYh1PAnJ

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
COLUMN: Men’s basketball can’t afford to lose Grant McCasland no matter what📝 @MiloMihaltses 🖼️ @ooopsrobynn https://t.co/0rmisPE7E6

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
BREAKING: Men’s basketball assistant coach Nelson Haggerty dies in car accident📝 @JohnFields0 https://t.co/nYi5NzUgcR

- 1 hour ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram