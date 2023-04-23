Sinolungan stays focused on success as college career nears end

Graduate Patricia Sinolungan was named Conference USA Golfer of the Week prior to leading her team to their third straight C-USA championship in her final season at North Texas.

Alongside the Mean Green’s victory at The Bruzzy in Oklahoma, Sinolungan earned a second-place individual finish, two shots clear of the individual winner of the event. In addition, the team played through unfavorable conditions to secure the win.

“The conditions were challenging, and the greens were one of the toughest I’ve played all year long,” Sinolungan said. “I put myself in some very challenging positions and going into it, I knew that there will be a lot of factors out of my control.”

With a number of variables in play, Sinolungan said she had to stay focused on her game.

“I know that I will have to stick to my game plan and stay present and keep on pushing, keep in control of what I can control,” Sinolungan said. “That was the mindset I had during the tournament, even if it was tough.”

Sinolungan has spent her entire collegiate career at North Texas and was recruited by head coach Michael Akers in 2018.

“I had my assistant coach meet her and talk to her on the phone a couple of times,” Akers said. “The first thing to look at is scores and grades, and then find out the work ethic part of it.”

In her first-ever spring at North Texas, Sinolungan won a C-USA Golfer of the Week award. After acclimating to the team, Akers said Sinolungan has also influenced the Mean Green off the course.

“She leads by example,” Akers said. “The other players see the amount of time that she puts in.”

Graduate Audrey Tan and Sinolungan have played together since the 2018-19 season. During that time, the two have built a bond with one another.

“[Sinolungan] has all the qualities that you want, not just in a teammate, but in a friend as well,” Tan said. “She shows up every day ready to work and is dedicated to improving the game, contributing to the team.”

Tan credits Sinolungan in shaping her into the golfer and person she is today. Over the course of the five years they have played together, Tan said Sinolungan has been integral to her growth.

“I think I was very fortunate to have someone like her when I first came,” Tan said. “She has definitely helped me a lot in my growth and the journey here at North Texas.”

Prior to college, Sinolungan had already built herself a resume which included a third-place finish at the Indonesian National Amateur Championship. Her scores and accomplishments led to recruitment options in which North Texas stood out.

“When I was looking at schools, I had the opportunity to be introduced to Akers by a friend of mine,” Sinolungan said. “[Akers] would communicate to me all the great athletic stuff, practice facilities and a lot of great [things] about North Texas that [had] the potential to help me become the best golfer I can be and bring me to the next level.”

The facilities provided by Akers and the Mean Green have allowed Sinolungan to work toward her goals throughout her career. Particularly, her short game was the weakest part of her skill set.

“That was kind of her nemesis when she first got to North Texas around the greens,” Akers said. “She has really honed that in, and now, she is extremely good around the greens.”

As a now three-time C-USA Champion, Sinolungan has just the NCAA tournament left to go in her career with North Texas. Competing in almost every available tournament since her freshman year, Sinolungan said she has cherished each one.

“The conference championship we won last year, when we won by one stroke over [the University of Texas-San Antonio], that was quite a rollercoaster of emotions,” Sinolungan said. “That was something else. Competing for something bigger than myself, competing for the team.”

Image Source Mean Green Sports