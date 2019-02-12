North Texas Daily

Slash – Episode 1 (2/7/19 Issue)

February 12
23:29 2019
Welcome to the very first episode of the North Texas Daily’s new weekly podcast, Slash. Inspired by the same name of our weekly staff meeting, Slash serves as a weekly rundown of everything that might have slipped past you if you didn’t get a chance to grab a copy of the latest edition of our newspaper.

Every week, various members of our editorial board will break down stories from each section to give a bit more insight on how and why specific stories are chosen for print. Slash will also serve as an opportunity for editors to address any concerns or questions our readers have about anything we publish. With Slash, transparency meets personality.

In our pilot episode, our Editor-in-Chief Alec Spicer (@spicer_alec) discusses our Feb. 7, 2019 print edition with News Editor Sean Riedel (@SeanRiedel) and Visuals Editor Jordan Collard (@jordanacollard). We hope you’ll enjoy while we figure it out as we go.

Alec Spicer

Alec Spicer

Alec is the Editor-in-Chief of the North Texas Daily.

