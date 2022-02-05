Slashers are the unsung hero of the box office

It is safe to say that from now until the end of time, superhero films will keep audiences in seats and movie theaters open. Of the top 15 highest-grossing movies of all time, eight of them are either Marvel movies or Star Wars movies. There is no need to take credit away from these gargantuan box office runs, but everyone should be warned that there is another genre lurking in the shadows which is capable of bringing in financial success. The horror genre came to play in 2021, and with “Scream” being as successful as it was, it looks like slasher films are taking a stab at finding their own dominance, pun intended.

Recent slasher hit, “Halloween Kills” managed to pull in $131 million during its run in theaters— exceeding all expectations and becoming a huge success for the fall season box office. With a budget of $20 million, it is safe to say the film delivered in every way possible.

“Scream” is still in the middle of its theatrical run at the time of publication, but has already managed to earn $84 million at the worldwide box office. These slasher-style movies are pulling in crowds of people, and it is great to see movies outside of the superhero genre performing as profitably.

Slashers aren’t to be confused with most horror movies, in fact, most slashers are not even scary. Slashers and superhero films are not all too different from one another, because instead of a web-slinger saving New York, there is a masked killer committing over-amplified acts of violence. Like hero movies, slashers are fun rides from beginning to end— with enough gore to make any religious parent nervous. Also like their action counterparts, these slashers act as adrenaline rushes, getting audiences talking about it for weeks.

Slashers are the perfect gateway to get into the horror world, and it looks like even horror films outside of the slasher sub-genre are crushing it financially. Last August’s “Candyman” earned $77 million, which was completely earth-shattering at the time. No one expected the overwhelming success, so it’s definitely worth celebrating.

It has been so fun to see all of these horror movies succeed at the box office, but it has been even better to see them get critical recognition. Recently, all the buzz has been about how superhero movies are keeping the theaters open and the seats filled, but it is pretty clear how horror films are doing just the same. Even with barriers like the films being rated R, they always seem to overcome adversity and welcome masses of viewers into theaters everywhere.

Supporting movie theaters are crucial, and times like these show us how important going to the movies can be. Whether it be slashers or superhero movies, plus whatever random animated film Illumination decides to release, going to the theater is a winning situation for everyone.

Superhero fatigue is at an all-time high, so if you are tired of watching the same heroes win the same battles every single movie, try slicing into a new genre. The horror community is one of the most welcoming fandoms to be a part of, with no arguments over the comic book accuracy of an on-screen costume. We are still pretty early into 2022, so if you are struggling to decide how to change your life this year, the answer is simple: watch more horror movies.

Featured Illustration by J. Robynn Aviles