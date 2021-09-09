North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Small victories deserve more attention

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Small victories deserve more attention

Small victories deserve more attention
September 09
12:00 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
9th September, 2021

9th September, 2021

As the new school year begins, there is youth and promise found among the buildings and their respective classrooms. Each year there is hope for what the future may offer students not only academically but also for their day-to-day lives. A common piece of advice for young adults is to “shoot for the stars,” but what does that exactly entail? While this attempt at enlightenment may be genuine and perhaps even spark a moment of inspiration, it is leading to a misunderstanding of what success really looks like.

Let’s begin with the root of the situation. We are put on this Earth with an unspecified purpose lacking any hints as to which path best leads to success. In addition, amid the confusion and unfamiliarity, there is a ticking clock that seems to be judging our every move. It is not long before we are pondering our very existence and things that are far beyond our control. Such emotions are inevitable but acknowledging our smaller advancements can go a long way.

In his book “Atomic Habits,” James Clear emphasizes the importance of marginal gains. His concept highlights the importance of building consistency rather than results, which will ultimately follow. It is the slow progression of results that often causes us to slip back into our previous routines, thus ending the attempt altogether. Likewise, if a student is too focused on getting a good grade on an exam, they could fail to realize the progress made by studying and reviewing the coursework.

The misunderstanding starts when we begin to believe the only version of success consists of attaining our highest objective. One small achievement per day leads to feeling more motivated about your end goal, according to a study by the Harvard Business Review. A person looking to get in shape will not find results on their first day of going to the gym. However, in the process of working out, they will likely start monitoring their eating habits, wake up earlier and create a more productive lifestyle for themselves. Shining light on these accomplishments will keep that person in the gym and make getting in shape that much more worthwhile.

Granted, there will be obstacles. There will be days when it will be easier to simply step away from your online assignment and flip on that show you’ve been meaning to catch up on. The aforementioned clock can be used to your advantage, but you’ll soon be made aware of its incessant tendency to leave you behind. Do not be discouraged. Despite data in recent years, it is persistency that is crucial when improving one’s approach to setting goals.

The next time you set out a goal for yourself, begin with pinpointing what the smaller milestones might be. It could be joining a club to become more social, designating days to study for a particular course or reading a chapter daily to pick up an old hobby. Do not feel pressured to “shoot for the stars.” Sometimes aiming so carelessly can prevent you from realizing you are exactly where you need to be.

Featured Illustration by Miranda Thomas

Tags
habitsproductivitysetting goals
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Rolando Medina

Rolando Medina

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@starshipalex: Hey #UNT! It’s a new semester. Are you concerned about COVID on campus or not worried at all? Either way, I want to interview you for a story for NTD. DM me if you’re interested!✌️

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: Students express parking frustration as semester starts📝@RyanCantrell_ 📸@meredith_holser https://t.co/Y0y3eAeVVz

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: What students need to know about the COVID-19 booster shot📝@PriyaLeal 🖼️@GishhyOrange https://t.co/4RE6G7aAvZ

- 5 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Mark your calendars! The Mayborn Student Organizations Fair will be next Thursday in Sycamore Hall. https://t.co/xhPVrpEyHm

- 5 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: University does not plan to go back online this semester, students and staff weigh in📝@JohnAndersontx 🖼️@GishhyOrange https://t.co/gNMKsdF84Z

- 8 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram