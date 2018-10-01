Snacking made healthy: Chobani Flip flavors ranked by taste to satisfy your yogurt needs

In a generation of health-conscious eaters, many turn to alternative snacks to keep going through the day, and a seemingly simple kitchen staple has risen to the top of this healthy movement: the almighty yogurt. It’s more flavorful than other wholesome snacks, and it has a creamy texture that can’t be beaten.

From adding it to smoothies or baked goods, to simply digging in with a spoon, yogurt is widely versatile and is perfect for any time of the day. Even better, yogurt often costs a fraction of the price of handcrafted juices and smoothies from trendy shops but still pack the substance to make it a terrific on-the-go snack.

A marvelous brand is Chobani and its flip-able snacks. Chobani consistently adds new flavors to its line of healthy choices, meaning you’re sure to find one that is perfect for you. So if you’re craving some of these scrumptious yogurt snacks, here are just eight of Chobani’s Flip flavors ranked by taste:

No. 8: Tropical Daybreak (3/5 stars)

Don’t get me wrong — this flavor is still a terrific combination of fruity, tangy and sweet all wrapped up in a healthy on-the-go snack. The biggest thing that puts this one toward the back is the that the occasional chunks of chewy dried tropical fruit get in the way of the creamy texture of the pineapple flavored yogurt. If gummy bits of fruit is your thing, the Tropical Daybreak option is best suited for you. However, as compared to the other flavors available, this one just didn’t do it for me.

No. 7: Mint Chocolate Chip (3.5/5 stars)

If you are a fan of the famous Thin Mint Girl Scout cookies, you need to give the Mint Chocolate Chip flavor a try. Its mint flavored yogurt combined with chocolate cookie pieces and coated rice crisps are nostalgic and reminiscent of culinary bliss. What really set me back with this snack, though, was the over-artificial flavor of the mint low-fat Greek yogurt. When eaten all together this option would have easily made it into the top three, but the base of the entire product was not quite comparable to authentic mint, and after a few bites of just the yogurt alone, it became bitter and overbearing.

No. 6: Salted Caramel Crunch (3.5/4 stars)

The sweet tone of this yogurt was just perfect. My first thought was that the caramel flavor would be unfitting and frankly not suitable for a healthy snack. However, the complete opposite was true. The Greek yogurt had a mature balance of bitter and sweet that created a marvelous, rich product. Yet to my disarray, the pretzel component was completely overpowering and was too crunchy for the creamy context of the snack. All in all, it was a terrific flavor — just had a bit too much of a crunch that was abrupt and out of character.

No. 5: Almond Coco Loco (3.75/5 stars)

If you’re a fan of Almond Joy, this is the flavor for you. The honey roasted almond pieces combined with the chunks of dark chocolate all intertwined with coconut Greek yogurt creates a scrumptious snack that is hard to put down. There isn’t much wrong with this snack other than the fact that before you know it you’ll be scraping the sides of the cup, hungry for more of this scrumptious flavor.

No. 4: Key Lime Crunch (4/5 stars)

I have to admit, I’ve never been the hugest fan of key lime pie — but this snack was a game changer. My initial assumption was that this snack would be filled with overly artificial lime flavoring combined with a bitter, inauthentic flavor. Yet I was happily surprised how the creamy-crunchy balance resulted in a perfect creation that adds a light, sweet note to brighten up your day.

No. 3: Nutty for Nana (4/5 stars)

As a child, one of my favorite snacks after school was chocolate covered bananas. The irresistible honey roasted almonds that were featured on the Almond Coco Loco flavor are also incorporated in this snack and it elevates it to a whole new level. The dark chocolate chunks accompany the almonds mixed in with the banana flavored Greek yogurt, and altogether, this one is definitely deserving of its spot in the top three.

No. 2: Pumpkin Harvest Crisp (4.5/5 stars)

The cool weather has finally hit North Texas, so you know what that means: It’s time to get out the sweaters and chug down pumpkin spice lattes. The pumpkin yogurt didn’t overpower the elegant chorus of the pie crust pieces, glazed pumpkin seeds and pecans — creating a perfectly balanced snack. If you want to get in the autumn spirit but don’t want to wait in the gargantuan line for Starbucks, this Pumpkin Harvest Crisp snack is a go-to for all your fall flavored cravings.

No. 1: Peanut Butter Dream (4.75/5 stars)

The ultimate flavor combination is none other than peanut butter and chocolate, so there is no way that this snack couldn’t be at the top of this list. The honey roasted peanuts and peanut butter clusters replace the goopy texture of regular peanut butter to make this yogurt flavor truly one of a kind. Peanut Butter Dream isn’t overly sweet or too creamy and instead has a perfect harmony of sweet and salty to create a light snack perfect for any time of the day.

So if you are looking to add some new flavors to your snacking routine, these sensational flavors from Chobani are the perfect place to start. Whether you like a swirl of tropical flavors to lighten up your day or prefer to indulge in the smooth combination of peanut butter and chocolate, this line up of delectable snacks are bound to satisfy all your cravings.

Featured Image: Eating healthy on-the-go snacks don’t always have to be boring, and the Chobani Flip snacks are a healthy, yummy alternative to potato chips. Noah Hutchinson