‘Snake Eyes’ rolls the dice on revamping the G.I. Joe franchise

Every couple of years, a forgotten piece of pop culture manages to find its way back to the surface. “Snake Eyes” is the newest example of the trend, and for better or for worse, it was a fun time. Movies like this are destined to fail from the start, so I was actually surprised I enjoyed it. I am not the biggest G.I. Joe fan, but I did have a G.I. Joe-themed birthday party when I was nine, so I feel I am pretty qualified to talk about this film.

Henry Golding is our Snake Eyes, and he plays the character with a pretty grounded approach. The character is written to have one motive, and nothing is going to stop him from achieving his one goal. It is a simple approach to a character like this, but we have seen this type of story way too many times. Samara Weaving was my personal favorite part of the film. A lot of her dialogue came off extremely dry, but that seemed to be the whole point. If this film is able to start up a G.I. Joe cinematic universe, then I would be extremely happy to see all these actors return in the future.

A movie like this would have fit perfectly in 2010. These big action movies were still relatively new and not as mainstream, so people would probably have a lot more praise. Since it is 2021 and we get a new action movie every time someone blinks, it is hard to say how this one can stand on its own. The story is harmless, and even if it is a bit bland, there are still a lot of people who can get some enjoyment out of it. Watching action movies for the writing is like going to the amusement park for food. You watch movies like this for the thrills and action, and this movie does a good job at both.

I am a sucker for good fight choreography, and there seemed to be some real effort put into the fight sequences. There weren’t too many cuts, and you got to see these actors really perform. Stunt acting is an underrated art form, and stunt actors deserve so much more recognition. If you are going to see this movie because of the action, you are going to be satisfied by the end. There are not a lot of ways to look at this movie. It doesn’t take any risks and is fairly predictable, but it was still extremely entertaining. Bad movies are really fun to review because you get to bash them, and good movies are fun to review because you get to appreciate them. This movie falls directly in the middle of good and bad, and I have just as many good things to say as I do bad.

By the time this year ends, not a lot of people are going to remember this movie, which is OK. I have seen critiques saying this film is a fine action movie, but a terrible G.I. Joe movie. Did everyone forget about “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra” and “G.I. Joe: Retaliation”? This movie is miles better than those two, and fans are just trying to hold their beloved franchises to unrealistic standards. This is the perfect summer movie to go see. There are great action sequences, along with some pretty intriguing characters.

It is great to see cinematic universes work out in the end, and I wish this franchise the best in the future. If you have some spare cash, and maybe some change in between the cushions, go grab a ticket and see “Snake Eyes.” It is a fun time and a great summer movie for anyone willing to see it.

Final Rating: 3.25/5

