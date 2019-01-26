The 2019 Oscar nominations were just announced and just like every year, there was a slew of expected nominees and surprising ones as well. But of course, there were also a bunch of deserving films and performers that were unjustly snubbed. This is unfortunately a routine thing every single year, but this crop of nominations seemed to really be a wild deterrent to what was expected.

Before we get into all the surprises and snubs, let us all take a moment to reflect on the good things that happened with these nominations:

“Black Panther” became the first comic book film to ever be nominated for Best Picture — hopefully opening up the Academy to be more keen on nominating comic book films for more than visual effects. “Roma” and “The Favourite” received nominations with 10 apiece, Glenn Close and Amy Adams garnered their seventh and sixth nominations and Lady Gaga became only the second person ever to be nominated for Best Actress and Best Original Song in the same year (the first person to do this was Mary J. Blige for “Mudbound” last year).

While there were indeed some things to highlight, below are the biggest snubs and surprises of the 2019 Oscar nominations:

SNUB: Bradley Cooper’s direction for “A Star is Born”

“A Star is Born” garnered an impressive eight nominations except for its director Bradley Cooper who was nominated for Best Actor, though. I wonder if the Academy thought the film directed itself or something because Cooper’s directorial debut was nothing short of a massive achievement.

SURPRISE: Yalitza Aparicio and Marina De Tavira in “Roma”

One of the most pleasant surprises of the nominations was nominations for Lead Actress Yalitza Aparicio and Supporting Actress Marina De Tavira for their performances in the stunning black-and-white film “Roma.” Aparicio had been seen as a dark horse in her respective category, but De Tavira had almost been completely ignored – until now. Both of these nominations were surprising, but very well deserved.

SNUB: Barry Jenkins for “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Barry Jenkins scored one nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay for his beautiful film “Beale Street,” but it was ignored in other major categories including Best Director and Best Picture. Regina King was nominated for Best Supporting Actress and the film garnered a Best Original Score nomination, but other than that, it was left out.

SURPRISE: Willem Dafoe for “At Eternity’s Gate”

Screen legend Willem Dafoe garnered another nomination for portraying Vincent Van Gogh in “At Eternity’s Gate,” even though he had been largely considered an underdog in the Best Actor category.

SNUB: Toni Collette for “Hereditary”

Toni Collette’s immense performance in this year’s chiller “Hereditary” was completely shut out. For such an incredible performance, it is a horrible shame that her performance did not get a nomination just because of the Academy’s resentment to horror (STILL). Paimon is very disappointed — as am I.

SURPRISE: Spike Lee

The director has finally garnered his first (!!!) nomination for directing “BlacKkKlansman” after he had been shut out for directing films such as “Malcolm X” and “Do the Right Thing.” This might have been an attempt by the Academy to make up for years of overlooking him, but finally his time has come to be recognized.

SNUB: “Burning” for Best Foreign Film

“Burning” would have been South Korea’s first Oscar nomination ever and it looked to be a lock for Best Foreign film — but for some reason, it was ignored in the category that would have made history for the country it represented.

SURPRISE: The love for “Buster Scruggs”

The Coen Brothers and Netflix teamed up for “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” and due to muted reception from other award’s outlets, it seemed as if “Scruggs” would be completely ignored. Thankfully and surprisingly, it garnered nominations for Adapted Screenplay, Costumes and Original Song.

SNUB: “First Man”

The Damien Chazelle fronted biopic about the Apollo astronaut Neil Armstrong scored four nominations in the technical categories – production design, visual effects, sound mixing and editing — but was left out in categories such as Best Picture, Best Actor for Ryan Gosling, Best Supporting Actress for Claire Foy, Best Cinematography and for Justin Hurwitz’s stunning score. It is a shame how much this film has been ignored this awards season.

SNUB: “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

Another one of the most shocking snubs from these nominations. The beautiful documentary about the life and legacy of Fred Rogers did not make it in the nominations for Best Documentary even though it won many major awards previously and raked in almost $23 million at the box office – a massive achievement for a documentary.

SNUB AND SURPRISE: Ethan Hawke and Paul Schrader for “First Reformed”

Ethan Hawke was snubbed for arguably his best performance to date playing a tormented minister but Paul Schrader was nominated for his glorious screenplay for “First Reformed.” It does not necessarily make up for Hawke’s snub, but it is a well deserved mention for such a fantastic film.

SURPRISE: Pawel Pawlikowski’s direction for “Cold War”

“Cold War” made it into Best Foreign film thankfully, but its director was also recognized. It is a rare occurrence for a director to be recognized when they get into the Best Foreign film category, but just like Alfonso Cuaron did for “Roma,” Pawlikowski deserved to be recognized too.

SNUB: Nicole Kidman for “Boy Erased”

“Boy Erased” was a wildly important film and it has been ignored in almost all major award circuits. The harsher sting however is the lack of recognition for Nicole Kidman’s heartbreaking performance as the mother of a son forced into a conversion camp.

SURPRISE: Cinematography for “Never Look Away”

“Never Look Away” was also recognized for Best Foreign film, but it was also recognized for Best Cinematography even though it was only slated to be recognized for the former.

SNUB: “Widows”

Steve McQueen’s fantastic female-led heist thriller was a passion project for the criticallyadored director, but it was completely ignored by the Academy in categories such as Best Picture, Best Lead Actress for Viola Davis, Best Supporting Actress for Elizabeth Debicki and a slew of well deserving categories.

SNUB: “Suspiria”

The wild horror remake helmed by Luca Guadagnino – who was nominated for Best Director for last year’s “Call Me By Your Name” — was ignored for deserving categories such as Best Makeup and Thom Yorke’s haunting score and original song, “Suspirium.”

SNUB: “Eighth Grade”

Bo Burnham’s directorial debut about the struggles of being an eighth grader was completely shut out by the Academy. It did not get nominated for its fantastic screenplay and Elsie Fisher’s performance too. A shame for such an impactful film.

Featured Image: “Roma.” Courtesy Facebook.