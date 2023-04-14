Soccer builds chemistry, prepares for new era during spring slate

With its debut in the American Athletic Conference on the horizon, soccer is preparing with a series of spring exhibition matches.

Coming off a second-round tournament exit in their final Conference USA season, the Mean Green enter a time of recalibration and experimentation ahead of the season. North Texas will implement a 3-5-2 formation next season, emphasizing a strong midfield with two forwards who can finish up top. Head coach John Hedlund said he is optimistic about how the system favors the team.

“We feel we are athletic enough to play three in the back, five up top, and we have two solid forwards in [Kat Burnell] and Summer [Brown] up front,” Hedlund said. “The system looks really good for us.”

Two new goalkeepers have joined the team from the offseason following 2022 starter Dani Jacobson’s departure to Indiana University-Bloomington. To fill her absence, the Mean Green added two goalkeepers from the transfer portal — redshirt freshman Mac Titus from Auburn University and sophomore Abby Carlson from St. Edwards University-Austin. Titus is the seventh Power Five transfer to join the team.

“I feel we’ve been out recruiting a lot of Power Five schools,” Hedlund said. “We got a lot of talent coming in for this fall.”

Assisting the new members of the team are returning Mean Green players from seasons prior, such as sophomore forward Kat Burnell.

“We have a great group of girls coming in — we look strong,” Burnell said. “I personally think we look better than the fall, as far as our passing, movement and this new formation.”

Burnell is one of two forwards slotting into the 3-5-2. She is using the spring to help her expand into a new role. As a returning attacker, Burnell will be tasked with replacing the production left by 2022 C-USA Player of the Year, now-graduated forward Olivia Klein.

“I have been working on my personal game,” Burnell said. “Attacking the goal more, getting more shots off, really being an attacking player on the field instead of always passing the ball off.”

An advantage to having a spring exhibition as opposed to a simple offseason is that new ideas, systems, and players have a chance to prove themselves in real game action. Senior midfielder Taylor Tufts, who is coming in on her fifth and final year, said she thinks the team is ready for the changes for next season.

“We are playing a new formation,” Tufts said. “Trying to get more chemistry, build out of the back and connect more.”

North Texas is playing Texas Tech University, Louisiana State University and the University of Texas-Austin. While the games will not count toward the Mean Green’s competitive record, Burnell said the team still wants to perform to the best of their ability.

“Obviously we want to win, as far as it goes it’s the same mentality — Try to win,” Burnell said.

Hedlund said he sees the spring slate as a great opportunity to prepare his team for a championship run.

“We are just trying to get this team ready for the fall,” Hedlund said. “So, we have scheduled some really good teams.”

North Texas has tied Texas Tech and the Tigers so far in its spring campaign. The brief slate is a chance to build chemistry, which Hedlund said is imperative.

“The goal is really to work on different systems, to get your players ready for the fall, build confidence and build momentum heading into the fall,” Hedlund said. “When you play a lot of Power 5 teams and you get good results like tonight and against Tech and possibly against Texas, that is great momentum to have heading into the fall.”

Featured Image Freshman forward Summer Brown challenges sophomore midfielder Tori Gillis for a long ball on April 7, 2023. Matt Iaia