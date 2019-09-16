Soccer can’t muster a win in non-conference finale

North Texas soccer (5-3) couldn’t secure the win in Tuscaloosa against the Crimson Tide (5-2-1) after falling behind 2-0 in the first half. The Mean Green traveled to Alabama without head coach John Hedlund who felt under the weather and was unable to make the trip.

“I think it’s frustrating because I feel like the score didn’t depict how the game went,” senior defender Natalie Newell said. “I mean the shots were pretty close, we just made a few mistakes in the back.”

The Crimson Tide got on the board first within the first four minutes and followed it up with a goal 26 minutes later. When it came to shot attempts, North Texas managed six in the first half compared to Alabama’s nine. Redshirt sophomore Kelsey Brann registered three saves in the first half and four in the second.

In the second half, Alabama fired their third goal into the net at the 56′ minute mark. Despite being limited offensively, Peters scored her sixth goal on the year, tying her personal record for most goals in a season.

“I think it’s amazing, I wasn’t expecting to get this many goals, especially before conference,” Peters said. “It’s definitely a confidence booster and it really makes the other forwards want to do well also.”

Despite the loss, the Mean Green are using this game as motivation for their upcoming home match with Old Dominion.

“We don’t really hold on to any losses, you win some and you lose some,” junior forward Brooke Lampe said. “You’ve got to let this game go, and learn from your mistakes and get ready to take on Old Dominion.”

UP NEXT: North Texas returns home to take on Old Dominion on Friday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.

“Every year [Old Dominion] is a tough game,” Peters said in a press release. “As a team this week we just need to work on being more aggressive, possession and working together as a whole. We can’t take [Old Dominion] lightly.”

Featured Image: Redshirt Junior defense Brittnye Lawson runs along the outside of the field with the ball during the Mean Green’s game against Texas Southern University on Aug. 25, 2019. Image by Grace Davis