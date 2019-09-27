Soccer captures narrow win against Southern Mississippi

The North Texas soccer team (7-3, 2-0 Conference USA) tallied their second conference win of the season against Southern Mississippi (5-4, 0-2C-USA) by a final score of 1-0. After tonight’s win, North Texas is now 5-0-1 against Southern Miss when playing at home.

Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Kelsey Brann is one shut out shy of moving into third place all-time in school history in career shutouts (16). The record for most shut outs in North Texas history is 46 which is currently held by Jackie Kerestine (class of 2015).

Sophomore forward Olivia Klein scored the only goal of the night with less than five minutes left in the first half. This was her second goal on the year after marking her first score in the season opener against Northwestern State.

“[Scoring the goal] felt good, I’m happy I finally got another one, I’m ready for more to come,” Klein said.

The Mean Green upped their streak of home conference games without a loss to 51 matches. Their last conference home loss came during the 2008 season when North Texas played in the Sun Belt Conference.

“North Texas has a tradition of winning at home,” junior midfielder Elle Marie DeFrain said. “Our mentality in our home games is to not be that team that breaks that streak. So we just grind down even when we’re not scoring when we need to and hunker down and hold on to that shut out.”

North Texas registered 21 shot attempts with 10 of them going on goal compared to Southern Miss’ six (two shots on goal). The Golden Eagles’ junior goalkeeper Kendall Mindnich tallied seven saves on the night. It was another match where North Texas escaped with a win as they mostly played keep away around the 80-minute mark. Head coach John Hedlund talked about focusing on primarily playing defense down the last stretch of the game.

“Yeah, just run [the clock] out, we had the goal we needed, now we just needed to focus on defense and move on and get the win,” Hedlund said.

North Texas’ last three wins have been decided with a final score of 1-0. The Mean Green registered 10 shots on target along with six shots on goal against Old Dominion and 11 shots on the mark against Grambling State.

“It’s so frustrating,” Hedlund said. “It’s stressful because we had so many chances and when our offense is putting [goals] away it makes my job easy along but when it’s a tight game and you’re only up by one, anything can happen and we were kind of caught in that situation tonight.”

UP NEXT: North Texas (7-3, C-USA 2-0 hosts Middle Tennessee (4-5-1, C-USA 1-0-1)

Featured Image: Sophomore forward Olivia Klein scores the first goal in the 40th minute of the Mean Green’s game against Southern Mississippi on Sept. 26, 2019. Image by Grace Davis