Soccer grabs fourth tie of the season against Rice on senior night

In the season’s final game, North Texas soccer cemented their fourth tie of the season, 1-1 at Rice University after a competitive double-overtime game in Denton on Thursday.

North Texas (8-4-4, 3-3-2 Conference USA) put up 37 shots, with 15 on goal. The Mean Green defense kept the Rice (10-5-2, 4-3-1 C-USA) offense to 10 shots on the night, with only three of them on goal. Nevertheless, Rice was the first team to secure a goal when their kicker, Bella Killgore, scored on a penalty kick in the 40th minute to put Rice up 1-0 before the end of the first period.

In the second period, senior and team captain Olivia Klein scored a solo goal in the 65th minute to tie the score 1-1. Klein also had 13 shots on the night, with four of them on goal.

“It’s about time,” Klein said. “I don’t know what took so freaking long, but I’m happy tonight that I showed up.”

Graduate student and midfielder Elle Marie DeFrain also commented on Klein’s explosive night.

“Olivia [Klein] played amazing,” DeFrain said. “I just wanna give her a shout out. She’s just our stellar forward upfront giving us that tie that we needed in order to continue our home [winning] streak, [where] we haven’t lost since 2008.”

While the offense was able to put shots on goal for the entire game, North Texas was unable to come away with a win. However, graduate student and team captain Brooke Lampe thinks there are positives they can take from this game.

“Even though we might not have gotten the win tonight, we definitely outplayed them,” Lampe said. “[…] We kept a good attitude throughout the whole game, and I definitely feel like our work ethic was there.”

With the C-USA tournament starting next week in Boca Raton, Florida, Lampe stated that the team has confidence and momentum going into the tournament.

“I definitely think we’re the most dangerous team,” Lampe said. “No one wants to play us. No one wants to see our name against them.”

Featured Image: Mean Green midfielder Taylor Tufts dribbles the ball during a game against FIU at the Mean Green Soccer and Track & Field Stadium in Denton, Texas Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Photo by Zach Del Bello