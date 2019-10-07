Soccer keeps unbeaten streak alive

North Texas soccer (9-3, 4-0 Conference USA) captured their first conference road win against Texas-San Antonio (4-5-1, 0-3 Conference USA) with a final score of 1-0. Junior midfielder Elle Marie DeFrain scored the lone goal on the day and her second goal of the season.

“That was definitely a defensive battle from both teams today under very tough conditions with the heat,” head coach John Hedlund said. “[Texas-San Antonio]’s record is very misleading. They’ve been snake-bit a few times late in games and frankly have the talent and size to beat anyone in the conference. Fortunately for us [DeFrain] scored on a nice header and our defense came through once again”

With the high on the day being 98 degrees, North Texas had to rely on its depth to help compensate for the heat exhaustion.

“We were able to push through it,” senior forward Brooke Lampe said. “Our bench came in strong they were able to come in and give some of the starters a break. They held up their end when they came in which was awesome.”

This is the third consecutive year North Texas captured a win against the Roadrunners. The Mean Green are currently 4-0 in conference play this season and have not allowed a goal to a conference opponent.

“It feels great and we actually haven’t given up a goal in conference so we’ll cross our fingers that it continues that way,” DeFrain said. “We’re just going to continue this shut out streak and winning streak and stay first in our conference.”

Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Kelsey Brann tallied six saves in today’s win against the Roadrunners. This is Brann’s eighth game where she registered a shut out this season. She’s currently three away from tying last season’s shut out total (11) which was the second most in school history.

“[Brann] actually needed to make more saves than [Texas-San Antonio]’s keeper did which just shows that we need to pick it up a little more [on offense],” DeFrain said. “She made all the saves she needed to keep the shut out. I’m really proud of her and I think by far she’s the best goalkeeper in C-USA and she deserves all the rewards she gets.”

Featured Image: Junior midfielder Elle Marie DeFrain dribbles passed Old Dominion defenders on Sept. 20, 2019. Image by Zachary Thomas