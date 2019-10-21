Soccer reigns victorious on senior day

North Texas Soccer (11-4, 6-1 Conference USA) won their last regular-season home game on Senior Night against Marshall (4-11, 2-5 Conference USA) with a final score of 2-0.

In the first half of the game, the score was 0-0 with North Texas shooting 14 shots compared to Marshall’s two. At the beginning of the second half, senior defender Natalie Newell scored the first point of the game and her first goal of the season allowing North Texas to take the lead.

Later in the 2nd half with a few minutes left in the game junior forward, Berklee Peters took a shot on the top of the box scoring the second goal of the game allowing North Texas’ lead to grow. This was Peter’s 11th goal of the season beating her former teammate Aaliyah Nolan record of 10 goals in a season.

The game had significance due to it being the last time the seniors will play on their home turf in the regular season.

“It’s amazing I mean, in the last few years we haven’t lost a home game so it’s pretty incredible,” senior defender Dominique James said. “How many teams get to say that they’ve done that so being a part of a team that has is amazing and I’m so proud of this team and its seniors.”

There were a lot of emotions for the Mean Green seniors after putting in the time, effort and energy during their time with North Texas.

“It’s bittersweet but it’s definitely a lot of emotions,” senior defender Natalie Newell said. “I’m just happy we ended our last regular-season home game on a good note.”

Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Kelsey Brann is now one shut out away from matching her season total from last season (11). North Texas hits the road for their last three regular-season matches against Florida Atlantic, Florida International and Rice before hosting the Conference USA Tournament on Nov. 6.

“It’s always hard to let go of seniors, especially this group,” head coach John Hedlund said. “They have done so much for this program and the university. It’s a special group that will be sorely missed. It’s only appropriate that we end this season on our terms and send them out the right way, as champions.”

UP NEXT: The Mean Green (11-4, 6-1 C-USA) travel to Boca Raton, Flordia to take on Florida Atlantic (11-3-1, 5-1-1 C-USA) in a battle for a top seed in the conference on Friday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m.

Featured Image: Junior forward Berklee Peters runs to gain control of the ball. Peters scored the second goal of the game with an assist from senior defense Natalie Newell during the Mean Green’s game against Marshall on Oct. 20, 2019. Image by Grace Davis