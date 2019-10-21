North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Soccer reigns victorious on senior day

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Soccer reigns victorious on senior day

Soccer reigns victorious on senior day
October 21
20:27 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
17th October, 2019 Edition

17th October, 2019 Edition

North Texas Soccer (11-4, 6-1 Conference USA) won their last regular-season home game on Senior Night against Marshall (4-11, 2-5 Conference USA) with a final score of 2-0.

In the first half of the game, the score was 0-0 with North Texas shooting 14 shots compared to Marshall’s two. At the beginning of the second half, senior defender Natalie Newell scored the first point of the game and her first goal of the season allowing North Texas to take the lead. 

Later in the 2nd half with a few minutes left in the game junior forward, Berklee Peters took a shot on the top of the box scoring the second goal of the game allowing North Texas’ lead to grow. This was Peter’s 11th goal of the season beating her former teammate Aaliyah Nolan record of 10 goals in a season. 

The game had significance due to it being the last time the seniors will play on their home turf in the regular season.

“It’s amazing I mean, in the last few years we haven’t lost a home game so it’s pretty incredible,” senior defender Dominique James said. “How many teams get to say that they’ve done that so being a part of a team that has is amazing and I’m so proud of this team and its seniors.”

There were a lot of emotions for the Mean Green seniors after putting in the time, effort and energy during their time with North Texas.

“It’s bittersweet but it’s definitely a lot of emotions,” senior defender Natalie Newell said. “I’m just happy we ended our last regular-season home game on a good note.”

Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Kelsey Brann is now one shut out away from matching her season total from last season (11). North Texas hits the road for their last three regular-season matches against Florida Atlantic, Florida International and Rice before hosting the Conference USA Tournament on Nov. 6.

“It’s always hard to let go of seniors, especially this group,” head coach John Hedlund said. “They have done so much for this program and the university. It’s a special group that will be sorely missed. It’s only appropriate that we end this season on our terms and send them out the right way, as champions.”

UP NEXT: The Mean Green (11-4, 6-1 C-USA) travel to Boca Raton, Flordia to take on Florida Atlantic (11-3-1, 5-1-1 C-USA) in a battle for a top seed in the conference on Friday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m.

Featured Image: Junior forward Berklee Peters runs to gain control of the ball. Peters scored the second goal of the game with an assist from senior defense Natalie Newell during the Mean Green’s game against Marshall on Oct. 20, 2019. Image by Grace Davis

Tags
berklee petersconference usaDominique JamesJohn HedlundNatalie NewellNorth Texas soccer
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Sebastian Venegas

Sebastian Venegas

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

Social Media

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
LISTEN: The Last Draft, featuring @ZacharyACottam, @thereal_Suarez and @AnnaMOrr97https://t.co/1tgEBhRZqV

- 8 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Standalone dining hall on track for Fall 2020 opening with new menu plansby @BrookeColombohttps://t.co/yNezt2HYcs

- 10 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ICYMI: North Texas edges out Middle Tennessee in close one at home#UNT #football #gmg #meangreenhttps://t.co/AvVmGJkqpG

- 12 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Denton clothing swaps lead to more sustainable fashionby @marialawsonnhttps://t.co/juaQm79ylp

- 13 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Nonprofit PERIOD Denton holds rally in Dallas for first National Period Dayby @BrookeColombohttps://t.co/XTo5Li4gpS

- 14 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.