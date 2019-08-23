Soccer secures first win in new stadium in 7-0 victory

he North Texas soccer team won their first game in their new stadium 7-0 over the Northwestern State Lady Demons. Six Mean Green athletes scored while the defense allowed 0 shots on goal for the match.

This win extends North Texas’ home opener win streak to 14, their last home opener loss being 2-0 to Eastern Illinois in 2005. Their past two games against the Lady Demons ended with the Mean Green winning 2-0 and 2-1.

To open the match, North Texas held the ball on the Northwestern State side of the pitch for six straight minutes, but netted 0 goals.The Lady Demons held onto the ball for 55 percent of the time through the remainder of the first half

At the 29:48 mark, junior forward Berklee Peters scored the first goal for both the season and for the new Mean Green Soccer Stadium. Redshirt sophomore midfielder Chloe Bohanon went in on the assist, crossing the ball into the middle of the Northwestern State box.

Peters emphasized the energy she felt on the field in reference to her historic goal.

“It felt amazing,” Peters said. “I was really pumped to get out here, it’s just really nice to play with all these new freshmen.”

With 18:48 remaining in the first half, freshman defender Taylor Hunter scored the first goal of her career off an assist from senior defender Madeline Guderian. Hunter, who grew up in Denton, feels a special connection playing where she was raised.

“The big part to me is family,” Hunter said. “We don’t live but like 10 minutes up the road, so my family’s always able to come to these games.”

Neither team added to the scoreboard again for the rest of the first half.

The first 14 minutes of the second half saw both teams scoreless until junior midfielder Logan Bruffett scored the third goal of the game for North Texas. The following scoring drought lasted 40 seconds as Peters notched her second goal of the game, putting the Mean Green up 4-0 over the Lady Demons.

Elle Marie DeFrain was the fifth Mean Green athlete to score a goal, taking an assist from Hunter in the 61st minute. Freshman forward Allie Byrd was the second newcomer to score a goal, putting North Texas up 6-0 with 16:57 remaining in the process. Her goal came off an assist from freshman midfielders Desiree Ramirez and Michelle Gonzalez.

The final goal was scored by sophomore forward Olivia Klein with 14:51 remaining in the game. In the 84th minute, Klein received the team’s first yellow card of the season for a slide tackle. After this, head coach John Hedlund removed her for the remainder of the game.

Hedlund, who is in his 25th season as the head coach for North Texas, felt a slow start. He attributes the second-half increase in goals to the athletes getting over their first-game jitters.

“A lot of these new players are in the offense,” Hedlund said. “I think they’re talented, but they just need game experience and they just need to settle down. I like the way they played in the second half, they just need playing time on the field.”

The final team states wound up in favor of the Mean Green, with North Texas notching 25 more total shots, 15 more shots on goal and eight more corners than the Lady Demons.

“Our goal is to go 3-0 before we go to Texas Tech and play them,” Hedlund said. “We want to take care of business for these first three games at home and then start trying to knock some of these really good teams off, like Tech, Memphis, Alabama, all on the road.”

Up next, the Mean Green will host Texas Southern on August 25 at 1 p.m.

Featured Image: Mean Green Junior Logan Bruffett goes in for a kick against Northwestern State on August 22. Image by: Zachary Thomas