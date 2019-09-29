Soccer topples Middle Tennessee, stays undefeated in conference play

Junior forward Berklee Peters’ two goals pushed the Mean Green soccer team (8-3, 3-0 Conference USA) to secure their third conference win of the season over Middle Tennessee (4-6-1, 1-1-1 C-USA), 3-0. These two goals added to Peters career-high numbers and put her at nine for the season.

Peters is another two goals away from tying with former forward Aaliyah Nolan’s single-season record for goals (11). She attributed her success to the cohesiveness she shares with her teammates such as freshman forward Allie Bird and freshman midfielders Michelle Gonzalez and Elle Marie DeFrain.

“I’m just really trying to take all the chances I can get,” Peters said. “Me and [Byrd] are playing well up top and especially with [Gonzalez] and [DeFrain], I feel like us four are unstoppable and we really have good chemistry. I’m one away from double-digits and that was my goal this year so I think the season’s going really good so far.”

Middle Tennessee came into the match with 22 goals on the season (2.2 per match). The Mean Green held the Blue Raiders to six shot attempts, one of them being on goal.

North Texas has not surrendered a goal to a conference opponent in any of their three games this season. Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Kelsey Brann recorded her seventh shutout of the season after today’s win. Her 11 shutouts last season were the second-most in a single season in school history.

“I’m extremely proud of [Brann],” senior defender Dominique James said. “This is her second year with us and she’s been a great standout for us. She’s been one of the greatest keepers I’ve gotten to play with, so I’m really excited to get to play with her.”

Brann recently moved into third place all-time for most shutouts and is now four away from second place all-time. Head coach John Hedlund believes that a stout defense along with strong play at the keeper position has been a catalyst for the Mean Green’s success in conference play.

“We put defense first, to be honest with you,” Hedlund said. “Our schedule has been tough, these are three of the best teams we’ve had to start out with so I’m really happy to be 3-0 and be first in the conference before we hit the road.”

North Texas currently sits atop the C-USA leaderboard in first place with Rice (5-4-1, 2-0-1 C-USA) and Florida Atlantic (8-2, 2-0 C-USA) in the second and third ranks.

UP NEXT: The Mean Green have a week off before their first conference road game against Texas-San Antonio (4-4-1, 0-2 C-USA), who are currently second to last in the conference standings.

Featured Image: Junior forward Berklee Peters takes the ball down the field during the Mean Green’s game against Old Dominion on Sept. 20, 2019. Image by Jacob McCready