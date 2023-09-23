Soccer’s bureacrats enable sexual misconduct, need to see punishment

Content warning: this article contains language and content related to sexual assault, harassment. Reader discretion is advised.

On Aug. 20, Spain’s national women’s soccer team defeated England in the Women’s World Cup final. Jennifer Hermoso and her teammates shook hands with FIFA representatives and Spanish soccer bigwigs as they collected their gold medals, receiving praises for achieving something most players dream of.

Hermoso made her way to Royal Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales at the end of the line. Instead of a handshake, she received a non-consensual kiss from Rubiales in front of TV cameras broadcasting around the world.

Rubiales’ conduct embodies how bureaucrats in soccer, both directly and indirectly, contribute to the protection of men in the soccer world who commit sexual misconduct.

Protests in support of Hermoso have erupted across the world. Every single one of the 23 players who won the World Cup for Spain have stated they refuse to play for the national team until Rubiales is removed as federation president. Players worldwide voiced their support for Hermoso, with the slogan “Se Acabó (It’s over)” becoming a rallying cry for justice.

Athletes in America’s National Women’s Soccer League have been prominent figures demanding change at home. During their Aug. 26 match, players on the Orlando Pride and the San Diego Wave wore wristbands inscribed with the phrase “Contigo Jenni (With you Jenni).”

This demonstration within the NWSL comes on the heels of the league banning four former coaches in January for abusive behavior based on a December 2022 report published by the NWSL and its player’s association. The report also showed two of the coaches, Paul Riley and Christy Holly, had engaged in sexual misconduct before being banned.

Further, formal allegations of sexual misconduct were filed against Riley when he was coach of the Portland Thorns and the North Carolina Courage, but no direct action was taken in response to those allegations until the ban.

The United States Soccer Federation was also subject to an independent investigation by former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates. The executive summary of this investigation stated: “abuse and misconduct — verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct — had become systemic, spanning multiple teams, coaches, and victims.”

This systemic level of abuse is perpetuated mainly because of the popularity of soccer around the world. Particularly in the men’s game, players can be elevated to levels of immortality when they achieve great things on the pitch. This often means women who come forward with allegations of abuse, especially against players, have to face down rabid fan bases and political hierarchies dedicated to protecting the reputations of the sport’s greatest assets.

Mason Greenwood was a bright young player for Manchester United. In January 2022, allegations were made that he had attempted to sexually assault his then-girlfriend and photos were posted to social media showing her with blood on her face and bruises on her body, claiming Greenwood was responsible. He was charged with attempted rape in October 2022, but the charges were dropped in February.

Key witnesses withdrew their testimony from the case, prompting the United Kingdom’s Crown Prosecution Service to state there was “no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.” Manchester United, one of the biggest soccer teams on the planet, suspended Greenwood during the investigation, but the club still has him on contract.

Greenwood was given a loan to move away from Manchester United. In a statement, Manchester United said: “the move enables Greenwood to begin to rebuild his career away from Manchester United.” Greenwood was loaned out to Getafe, a club in Spain, the same nation currently dealing with the scandal around Rubiales.

For meaningful change to come to the world’s most popular sport, the bureaucrats in charge of soccer need to be punished for defending those who commit acts of sexual misconduct and violence against women. When allowed to continue working as if nothing is wrong, it lets perpetrators walk free, isolates and subjects victims to intense scrutiny and abuse.

These various scandals highlight how men in the soccer world are given the benefit of the doubt when accused. Social media has become a way to point storms of hate at accusers rather than have open discussions about the prevalence of sexual misconduct within the popular game.

The mishandling of these allegations is widely due to the soccer world’s inability to respond quickly with action, rather than just statements. Sexual misconduct within soccer is not just committed by individuals, it is enabled by the various federations, organizations, leagues and clubs that do not proactively attempt to stop abuse.

To keep soccer safe for everyone involved, there needs to be significant retributions handed out to those at the very top of the ladder for their complicity in letting abuse spread.

Featured Illustration by Jay Crisp